Ole Miss Rebels Receive Pledge From 2025 Three-Star TE Hayden Bradley
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels have received their sixth pledge of the 2025 cycle, as three-star tight end Hayden Bradley announced his commitment to Lane Kiffin’s program via social media on Saturday afternoon.
“1000% COMMITTED,” Bradley via X (formerly Twitter).
The 6-5, 215-pound tight end chose Ole Miss over the Michigan Wolverines, South Carolina Gamecocks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Florida Gators, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Per his On3 profile, Bradley is rated as the No. 43 tight end in the 2025 cycle and the No. 79 recruit in the state of Georgia.
The Burford, Ga., native is the first high school commit new Ole Miss tight ends coach Joe Cox has earned since being hired in January.
Bradley spoke with On3 and stated that his trip to Ole Miss earlier this month is what sealed the deal for him.
“[Ole Miss] treated me like family and made it feel like home,” Bradley told On3. “They know how to utilize their tight ends. They get tight ends to produce.”
Kiffin and the Rebels have been hot on the recruiting trail, as Bradley’s commitment comes less than a week after Ole Miss landed four-star linebacker Jarcoby Hopson – the No. 7 prospect coming out of Mississippi in 2025. In March, Ole Miss received a commitment from Akylin Dear, the No. 2 overall running back in 2025 and the No. 2 recruit in Mississippi.
As it stands, Bradley’s commitment gives the Rebels the No. recruiting 10 class in the SEC and the No. 19 class in the nation.