Ole Miss Rebels Land Commitment From 2025 Four-Star LB Jarcoby Hopson

One of the best prospects in the state of Mississippi in the 2025 cycle announced his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday afternoon.

Oct 16, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels helmet on the field before a game / Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels have landed their fifth commitment of the 2025 cycle, as four-star linebacker Jarcoby Hopson pledged to Lane Kiffin’s squad on Monday afternoon. The Horn Lake, Miss., native made the news official with a social media post that can be viewed here.

“Time to put on for the Sip,” Hopson said via X (formerly Twitter). "Home is Home. #HottyToddy.”

Hopson is the third defensive commit the Rebels have received for their 2025 class thus far, joining three-star edge rushers Corey Adams and Talib Graham. Hopson’s commitment upholds that the “best in the Sip, stay in the Sip,” as he is rated as the No. 7 prospect in the state of Mississippi in the 2025 cycle, according to On3. Hopson is also tabbed as the No. 20 linebacker in his signing class.

This is a big win on the recruiting trail for the Rebels, as they beat out multiple rival programs in the Southeastern Conference for Hopson’s commitment. The 6-1, 205-pound linebacker turned down offers from the Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Mississippi State Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Texas Longhorns among others.

Hopson currently attends Lake Cormorant High School and was teammates with 2024 Ole Miss signee Kamarion Franklin – who was rated as the No. 1 player in Mississippi in his class.

With Hopson’s commitment, the Rebels now possess the No. 9 ranked signing class in the SEC and the No. 17 class in the nation for the 2025 cycle.

Ben King

