Ole Miss Rebels Land Commitment From 2025 Four-Star LB Jarcoby Hopson
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels have landed their fifth commitment of the 2025 cycle, as four-star linebacker Jarcoby Hopson pledged to Lane Kiffin’s squad on Monday afternoon. The Horn Lake, Miss., native made the news official with a social media post that can be viewed here.
“Time to put on for the Sip,” Hopson said via X (formerly Twitter). "Home is Home. #HottyToddy.”
Hopson is the third defensive commit the Rebels have received for their 2025 class thus far, joining three-star edge rushers Corey Adams and Talib Graham. Hopson’s commitment upholds that the “best in the Sip, stay in the Sip,” as he is rated as the No. 7 prospect in the state of Mississippi in the 2025 cycle, according to On3. Hopson is also tabbed as the No. 20 linebacker in his signing class.
This is a big win on the recruiting trail for the Rebels, as they beat out multiple rival programs in the Southeastern Conference for Hopson’s commitment. The 6-1, 205-pound linebacker turned down offers from the Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Mississippi State Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Texas Longhorns among others.
Hopson currently attends Lake Cormorant High School and was teammates with 2024 Ole Miss signee Kamarion Franklin – who was rated as the No. 1 player in Mississippi in his class.
With Hopson’s commitment, the Rebels now possess the No. 9 ranked signing class in the SEC and the No. 17 class in the nation for the 2025 cycle.