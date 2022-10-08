LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, Tenn., at 3 p.m. on Saturday. With a win, the Rebels would remain undefeated, be bowl eligible and improve to 2-0 in SEC action.

Saturday will mark the 97th meeting between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt dating back to 1894. It is the third-most played series all-time between Ole Miss and its 2022 opponents (Mississippi State, LSU). The Rebels lead the series 52-40-2 overall. This is also the first time Ole Miss has started a season 5-0 and didn’t have to vacate any of their wins since 1962.

Pregame

Some good news for Rebel fans before the matchup begins.

Ole Miss linebacker Khari Coleman is in uniform for the Rebels on Saturday after missing the last two contests due to injury. On the offensive side of the ball, Ole Miss receiver Jaylon Robinson will be active against the Commodores after also missing time because of injury.

The Ole Miss Captains in Week 6 are defensive end Cedric Johnson, safety AJ Finley, and receiver Jordan Watkins.

First Quarter

Q1 (11:22): Ole Miss kicker Jonathan Cruz 35-yard field goal attempt is good.

Ole Miss 3, Vanderbilt 0

Q1 (6:14): Vanderbilt 10-yard field goal attempt is good.

Ole Miss 3, Vanderbilt 3

Q1 (2:09): Ole Miss went for it on fourth down and did not get the three yards it needed. Vanderbilt will start its drive on its own 32-yard line.

