Ole Miss Rebels Week 6 Opposing Players To Watch

OXFORD, Miss. – The Rebels have traveled to Nashville this weekend for their matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores and they hope to advance to 6-0 on the season.

Ole Miss beat previously ranked No. 7 Kentucky 22-19 in what was their most impressive victory this season. Vanderbilt may not be ranked like Kentucky, but they are no slouch.

Here are a few Commodores the Rebels need to focus their attention on in order to come away with another win.

Offensive Playmakers

QB: AJ Swann

Freshman quarterback AJ Swann will be under center for the Commodores after he replaced Mike Wright two games ago. In two games Swann has completed 31 of his 54 passes, for 370 passing yards, and four touchdowns. Despite limited action, he has already been sacked five times, but he has not thrown an interception. The Rebels will look to force the young quarterback into his first mistake.

RB: Re’Mahnn Davis

Senior running back Ray Davis ran the ball 44 times for 211 yards and one touchdown in 2021. Now that he is the lead back, he is blowing these numbers out of the water.

Senior running back Ray Davis has run the ball 81 times for 402 yards and three touchdowns. He is also averaging an impressive five yards per carry.

WR: Will Shepherd

Junior receiver Will Shepherd caught 43 passes for 577 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He is well on his way to passing those numbers this season.

Shepherd has 26 catches, 365 yards, and seven touchdowns this year. The Mandeville, Louisiana, native enters Week 6 tied for second in receiving yards among SEC players and he ranks second in the nation with seven receiving touchdowns.

Defensive Playmakers

LB: Anfernee Orji

Senior linebacker Anfernee Orji had 71 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble in 2021.

This year Orji has already complied 52 tackles and one forced fumble.

LB: De’Rickey Wright

Junior linebacker De’Rickey Wright had 24 tackles, one forced fumble, and two PBUs last season.

This season Wright is third on the team in tackles with 21. He has grabbed the team’s lone interception and is tied for second on the team with three PBUs.

DB: Maxwell Worship

Senior safety Maxwell Worship had 52 tackles, two interceptions, and one PBU in 2021.

This season Worship is second on the team with 29 tackles. He is also tied for second with three PBUs and one forced fumble.

