How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

The Ole Miss Rebels will try to bounce back from their loss to Arkansas when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the traditional Egg Bowl game.

The Rebels (8-3, 4-3 in SEC) lost their second straight game last week, falling to Arkansas, 42-27, which will certainly end any hope of Ole Miss reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game. Amid the backdrop of the annual rivalry game are the rumors that Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin could leave Oxford to take over the program at Auburn.

Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4) is coming off a 56-7 win over East Tennessee State. The Bulldogs have already clinched a bowl game under coach Mike Leach and they’re hoping to improve their bowl game standing with a win.

For the two schools, this is their unquestioned rivalry game. The Egg Bowl was first played in Starkville, Miss., in 1901. Ole Miss has a 64-46-6 record over Mississippi State, and with these two coaches, anything is possible on Thursday night.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Rebels matchup against the Bulldogs on Thursday night:

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Ole Miss minus-2.5

Over/Under: 59

Moneyline: Ole Miss -133 (-118); Mississippi State +105 (-110)

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Ole Miss Football Radio Network: WOXF 105.1 FM (Flagship)

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.