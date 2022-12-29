Ole Miss Ends The Year With Poor Performance in Texas Bowl

The 2022 season has come to an end for the Ole Miss Rebels and they did not end their season on a high note, as they were blown out by the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the TaxAct Texas Bowl 42-25 on Wednesday night.

Ole Miss dropped the last four games of the season after starting out 7-0 and now has not won a football game since the end of October. The Rebels failed to hold the lead at any point versus Texas Tech and were once again plagued by issues that have hurt Ole Miss all season.

With no NFL opt-outs and over a month to prepare, it was the perfect opportunity for Ole Miss to get back in the win column and revive hopes for next season.

The Rebels just kept getting in their own way.

Ole Miss' first two offensive drives ended in a turnover on downs after Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin decided to go for it on fourth down in his own territory on back-to-back drives. The Rebels ended the day 2-for-7 when going for it on fourth down.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart did all he could to keep the team afloat, throwing for a season-high 361 passing yards, but he also recorded three interceptions on some shaky throws. The Rebels totaled five turnovers compared to the Red Raiders' two.

The Ole Miss offensive line also looked overwhelmed on Wednesday, as they struggled mightily in both pass protection and run blocking. The Red Raiders dominated the line of scrimmage and were in control the entire game because of it. All they had to do was shut down the prolific Ole Miss rushing attack.

Ole Miss needs to make adjustments during the offseason or its final record could be worse than 8-5 next year, as the Rebels have a much tougher slate of opponents in 2023.

