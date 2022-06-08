Skip to main content

247Sports Predicts Ole Miss Football Win Total in 2022

247Sports has released win projections for Ole Miss and the rest of the SEC in 2022

With the 2022 College Football season just around the corner, 247Sports recently projected win totals for every team in the Southeastern Conference next season.

The SEC is competitive every year, but expectations are higher next season for teams in the conference. The Georgia Bulldogs are reigning National Champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide are still coached by the best coach in college football, Nick Saban, and the Ole Miss Rebels are coming off their first 10 win regular season in program history.

Let's take a look and see how many total wins 247Sports has projected Ole Miss to earn in 2022.

OLE MISS REBELS

DraftKings Sportsbook projected win total: 7.5

The pick: Over; Heading into October, Lane Kiffin's team should be 4-0 and ranked inside the top 25. That would be enough to establish confidence on offense with Jaxson Dart at quarterback. Where the Rebels go from there, however, remains somewhat of a mystery. There's a chance Ole Miss could be 7-0 before facing its first nationally-ranked opponent at LSU unless Kentucky and Auburn are better than expected, but that's when the gauntlet begins. Ole Miss endures LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama and Arkansas over a four-game stretch late before hosting Mississippi State. Eight wins feels like it's right on the number.

The Rebels have four favorable matchups to start the 2022 season, beginning with the Troy Trojans in week 1, followed by the Central Arkansas Bears, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. But after the first four weeks, Ole Miss takes on eight SEC opponents in a row.

Here are the win projections for the rest of the SEC.

Vanderbilt Commodores: 2.5 Wins

Missouri Tigers: 5.5 Wins

South Carolina Gamecocks: 6 Wins

Mississippi State Bulldogs: 6.5 Wins

Auburn Tigers: 6.5 Wins

Florida Gators: 7 Wins

LSU Tigers: 7 Wins

Kentucky Wildcats: 7.5 Wins

Arkansas Razorbacks: 7.5 Wins

Tennessee Volunteers: 7.5 Wins

Texas A&M Aggies: 8.5

Georgia Bulldogs: 10.5

Alabama Crimson Tide: 10.5

A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
