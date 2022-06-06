Skip to main content

Ole Miss Football Week One Opponent Preview: Troy Trojans

We begin our college football preview series this week with the Rebels' week one opponent in Troy.

It's never too early to discuss college football.

Ole Miss will open its 2022 season at home against Troy on Sept. 3 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Trojans are led by first-year head coach and former Ole Miss assistant Jon Sumrall. He served as the linebackers coach at Ole Miss beginning in 2018. 

This marks Sumrall's first head coaching job at the collegiate level, and he takes over a program that went 5-7 a season ago and 3-5 in the Sun Belt. The Trojans parted ways with former head coach Chip Lindsey prior to their final game of the 2021 season against Georgia State. 

The Rebels and Trojans will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Sept. 3. Here is a brief overview of what the Trojans will bring to Oxford this fall.

Troy Trojans

2021 Record: 5-7 (3-5 Sun Belt)

Head Coach: John Sumrall (first season)

Returning Offensive Leaders

Passing: Gunnar Watson, Taylor Powell

Watson: 140-228, 8 TDs, 4 INTs

Powell: 125-189, 7 TDs, 6 INTs

Rushing: Kimani Vidal

Vidal: 152 carries, 701 yards, 5 TDs

Receiving: Tez Johnson

Johnson: 67 catches, 735 yards, 4 TDs

Returning Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Carlton Martial

Martial: 127 tackles, 44 solo, 10 TFLs

Interceptions: KJ Robertson, TJ Harris, Richard Jibunor, Zion Williams

All four: 2 INTs

Ole Miss Rebels

2021 Record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (3rd season)

Kiffin is 15-8 in his time at Ole Miss. 

