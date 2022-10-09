Ole Miss Remains in Top 10 of AP Top 25

Saturday didn't start on the best note for the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels, but the final score was no indicator of that as they took home a 52-28 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Following the win and the release of the latest Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, the Rebels remained in their No. 9 spot in the rankings. The rest of the top 25 is listed below with SEC teams in bold and the shift for each team located in parenthesis.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (+1)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (+1)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (-2)

4. Clemson Tigers (+1)

5. Michigan Wolverines (-1)

6. Tennessee Volunteers (+2)

7. USC Trojans (-1)

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys (-1)

9. Ole Miss Rebels (-)

10. Penn State Nittany Lions (-)

11. UCLA Bruins (+7)

12. Oregon Ducks (-)

13. TCU Horned Frogs (+4)

14. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+1)

15. North Carolina State Wolfpack (-1)

16. Mississippi State Bulldogs (+7)

17. Kansas State Wildcats (+3)

18. Syracuse Orange (+4)

19. Kansas Jayhawks (-)

20. Utah Utes (-9)

21. Cincinnati Bearcats (+3)

T22. Kentucky Wildcats (-9)

T22. Texas Longhorns (-)

24. Illinois Fighting Illini (-)

25. James Madison Dukes (-)

The No. 9 Rebels will return home to face the unranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on ESPN.

