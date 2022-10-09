Ole Miss Remains in Top 10 of AP Top 25
Saturday didn't start on the best note for the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels, but the final score was no indicator of that as they took home a 52-28 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Following the win and the release of the latest Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, the Rebels remained in their No. 9 spot in the rankings. The rest of the top 25 is listed below with SEC teams in bold and the shift for each team located in parenthesis.
1. Georgia Bulldogs (+1)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (+1)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (-2)
4. Clemson Tigers (+1)
5. Michigan Wolverines (-1)
6. Tennessee Volunteers (+2)
7. USC Trojans (-1)
8. Oklahoma State Cowboys (-1)
9. Ole Miss Rebels (-)
10. Penn State Nittany Lions (-)
11. UCLA Bruins (+7)
12. Oregon Ducks (-)
13. TCU Horned Frogs (+4)
14. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+1)
15. North Carolina State Wolfpack (-1)
16. Mississippi State Bulldogs (+7)
17. Kansas State Wildcats (+3)
18. Syracuse Orange (+4)
19. Kansas Jayhawks (-)
20. Utah Utes (-9)
21. Cincinnati Bearcats (+3)
T22. Kentucky Wildcats (-9)
T22. Texas Longhorns (-)
24. Illinois Fighting Illini (-)
25. James Madison Dukes (-)
The No. 9 Rebels will return home to face the unranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on ESPN.
