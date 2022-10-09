Skip to main content

Ole Miss Remains in Top 10 of AP Top 25

The Rebels held steady in the polls following their win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Saturday didn't start on the best note for the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels, but the final score was no indicator of that as they took home a 52-28 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Following the win and the release of the latest Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, the Rebels remained in their No. 9 spot in the rankings. The rest of the top 25 is listed below with SEC teams in bold and the shift for each team located in parenthesis.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (+1)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (+1)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (-2)

4. Clemson Tigers (+1)

5. Michigan Wolverines (-1)

6. Tennessee Volunteers (+2)

7. USC Trojans (-1)

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys (-1)

9. Ole Miss Rebels (-)

10. Penn State Nittany Lions (-)

11. UCLA Bruins (+7)

12. Oregon Ducks (-)

13. TCU Horned Frogs (+4)

14. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+1)

15. North Carolina State Wolfpack (-1)

16. Mississippi State Bulldogs (+7)

17. Kansas State Wildcats (+3)

18. Syracuse Orange (+4)

19. Kansas Jayhawks (-)

20. Utah Utes (-9)

21. Cincinnati Bearcats (+3)

T22. Kentucky Wildcats (-9)

T22. Texas Longhorns (-)

24. Illinois Fighting Illini (-)

25. James Madison Dukes (-)

The No. 9 Rebels will return home to face the unranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on ESPN.

