Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Ole Miss Rebels will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they travel to College Station, Texas, to face the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 in SEC) took their first loss last Saturday against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, La., ending the Rebels’ undefeated season and taking them out of the outright lead in the SEC West Division. The Rebels still have plenty of opportunity to win the SEC West, but the schedule ahead still includes teams ranked in the AP Top 25, including Alabama and Mississippi State.

Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) is in complete free-fall. The Aggies have lost three straight games, the latest of which was a 30-24 loss to South Carolina on the road. Texas A&M is out of the race for the SEC West Division title, and it still needs three more victories to reach a bowl game. The Aggies need a win. The Rebels aren’t going to make it easy.

This is a series that Texas A&M has dominated. The current record is 9-2 Aggies. Ole Miss has won two games in College Station, but thanks to NCAA sanctions, the Rebels don’t get credit for those victories anymore.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Rebels matchup against the Aggies on Saturday evening:

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Spread: Ole Miss minus-2.5

Over/Under: 55

Moneyline: Ole Miss -150 (-118); Texas A&M +115 (-110)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Ole Miss Football Radio Network: WOXF 105.1 FM (Flagship)

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

USATSI_11586480
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

By Matthew Postins
Nick Broeker
Football

Ole Miss Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Promises Improvement Following Loss to LSU

By Ben King
Lane Kiffin
Football

Lane Kiffin Gives Humorous Response to Taylor Swift Question Following Loss to LSU

By John Macon Gillespie
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M football 13
Football

Ole Miss Week 9 Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies

By Ben King
USATSI_19280291
Football

Lane Kiffin Talks Rebels Defense, Bouncing Back After Loss in Baton Rouge

By John Macon Gillespie
dk
Football

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 7?

By Adam Rapier
Zach Evans powder blue
Football

Rebels Drop in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19280223
Football

‘We Need to Swarm and Punish’: Senior Defensive Lineman KD Hill on Struggling Run Defense

By Adam Rapier