How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they travel to College Station, Texas, to face the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 in SEC) took their first loss last Saturday against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, La., ending the Rebels’ undefeated season and taking them out of the outright lead in the SEC West Division. The Rebels still have plenty of opportunity to win the SEC West, but the schedule ahead still includes teams ranked in the AP Top 25, including Alabama and Mississippi State.

Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) is in complete free-fall. The Aggies have lost three straight games, the latest of which was a 30-24 loss to South Carolina on the road. Texas A&M is out of the race for the SEC West Division title, and it still needs three more victories to reach a bowl game. The Aggies need a win. The Rebels aren’t going to make it easy.

This is a series that Texas A&M has dominated. The current record is 9-2 Aggies. Ole Miss has won two games in College Station, but thanks to NCAA sanctions, the Rebels don’t get credit for those victories anymore.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Rebels matchup against the Aggies on Saturday evening:

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Ole Miss minus-2.5

Over/Under: 55

Moneyline: Ole Miss -150 (-118); Texas A&M +115 (-110)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Ole Miss Football Radio Network: WOXF 105.1 FM (Flagship)

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.