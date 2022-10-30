No. 15 Ole Miss Rebounds From Slow Start, Tops Aggies in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. -- Quinshon Judkins had a massive 19th birthday on Saturday night.

The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels trailed at halftime on Saturday, but they bounced back in the second half to head home to Oxford with a 31-28 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart was responsible for three passing scores in the win, but the majority of Ole Miss' offensive production came from the running game as it racked up nearly 400 yards on the ground. Judkins led the team with over 200 yards followed by Jaxson Dart and Zach Evans with 95 and 70-plus yards, respectively. Judkins, a true freshman, turned 19 years old on Saturday, and he celebrated his birthday by eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark on the season in the ground game.

Texas A&M gave the start at quarterback to true freshman Conner Weigman, and while he put up positive numbers, he was unable to lead his team to a win in his first collegiate start. Weigman accounted for over 300 passing yards and four scores for the Aggies.

With the win, Ole Miss improves to 8-1 on the season and bounces back from its first loss of the season at LSU last week. The 8-1 record secures Ole Miss' best start since 1962, a year where it finished at 10-0.

Next week, the Rebels have an open date before returning home to host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 12. Kickoff time and network has yet to be announced for the Rebels' matchup with the Tide.

