Skip to main content

No. 15 Ole Miss Rebounds From Slow Start, Tops Aggies in College Station

The Rebels didn't put together a pretty first half, but they did enough to head home with a win on Saturday night.

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. -- Quinshon Judkins had a massive 19th birthday on Saturday night.

The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels trailed at halftime on Saturday, but they bounced back in the second half to head home to Oxford with a 31-28 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart was responsible for three passing scores in the win, but the majority of Ole Miss' offensive production came from the running game as it racked up nearly 400 yards on the ground. Judkins led the team with over 200 yards followed by Jaxson Dart and Zach Evans with 95 and 70-plus yards, respectively. Judkins, a true freshman, turned 19 years old on Saturday, and he celebrated his birthday by eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark on the season in the ground game. 

Texas A&M gave the start at quarterback to true freshman Conner Weigman, and while he put up positive numbers, he was unable to lead his team to a win in his first collegiate start. Weigman accounted for over 300 passing yards and four scores for the Aggies.

With the win, Ole Miss improves to 8-1 on the season and bounces back from its first loss of the season at LSU last week. The 8-1 record secures Ole Miss' best start since 1962, a year where it finished at 10-0. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Next week, the Rebels have an open date before returning home to host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 12. Kickoff time and network has yet to be announced for the Rebels' matchup with the Tide.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

USATSI_19326305
Football

No. 15 Ole Miss Rebounds From Slow Start, Tops Aggies in College Station

By John Macon Gillespie
Lane Kiffin
Football

WATCH: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Jaws With Texas A&M DB During Review

By John Macon Gillespie
IMG_0673
Football

HALFTIME UPDATE: Sloppy Defense, Sputtering Offense Puts Ole Miss Behind Early

By John Macon Gillespie
Quinshon Judkins 5
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

By Ben King
Zaid Warren 2
Football

Rebels vs. Aggies Game Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Kedrick Reescano
Recruiting

Rebel RB Target Back on the Market

By The Grove Report Staff
Kaden Irving 2020
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Commit Kaden Irving Selected For U.S. Army All-American Bowl Game

By Ben King
Ole Miss military helmet American flag
Football

SEC Fan Nation Week 9 SEC Game Predictions

By Matthew Postins