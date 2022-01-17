The Grove Report's Top 10 Plays From the 2021 Football Season

Here is our list of the top plays from Ole Miss' 10-win season.

The 2021 season was a historic one for the Ole Miss football team.

The Rebels won 10 games for the first time in program history and finished the season with a 10-3 record. In the final AP Top 25 Poll of the season, Ole Miss was ranked No. 11.

In all 13 games, whether the Rebels won or lost, there were plenty of memorable plays from both the offense and defense.

Let's take a look at The Grove Report's Top 10 Plays from the 2021 season:

10. Braylon Sanders' one-handed catch versus Alabama

The microwave may not have been plugged in, but the Ole Miss offense came out firing early versus the Alabama defense. Quarterback Matt Corral connected with wide receiver Braylon Sanders for 18 yards, and Sanders made a spectacular one-handed sideline catch.

9. Jerrion Ealy's 36-yard touchdown run against LSU

Running back Jerrion Ealy had not found the endzone since week one, but that drought came to an end versus the LSU Tigers. The junior running back showed off his wheels and ability to make tacklers miss while putting the game out of reach for the Tigers.

8. Deantre Prince's spectacular interception versus Vanderbilt

With one minute and 18 seconds left in the game, the Vanderbilt Commodores were down two scores trying to mount a comeback. Defensive back Deantre Prince had other plans, however, and made his bid for interception of the year, sealing the game for Ole Miss:

7. Snoop Conner bulldozes defender on the way to the endzone

Ole Miss opened the season in Atlanta, Ga., versus the Louisville Cardinals in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, winning 43-25. Snoop Conner helped put the game out of reach for the Cardinals and set the tone for the season with this 11-yard touchdown run.

6. Snoop Conner's 51-yard touchdown run versus the Arkansas Razorbacks

Snoop makes the list back-to-back with his 51-yard dash to the endzone against the Razorbacks. Conner broke the 24-24 tie giving the Rebels the lead with three minutes and 34 seconds left in the third quarter.

5. Sam Williams sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers forcing a turnover

Defensive lineman Sam Williams went after the Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers in the third quarter of the Egg Bowl, recording two sacks. Williams forced a turnover on downs with his second sack. Those two sacks gave Williams 12.5 sacks on the season and again set the Ole Miss modern-day single-season sack record.

4. Wide receiver Dontario Drummond's longest touchdown reception of the season

Against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Ole Miss' number one wideout recorded two catches for 78 yards and one touchdown. One of those catches happened to be Drummond's longest reception of the 2021 season.

3. Defensive back A.J. Finley's 52-yard pick-six versus Texas A&M

Rebel defensive back A.J. Finley put the game out of reach for the Texas A&M Aggies when he picked off Aggie quarterback Zach Calzada. College Gameday was in Oxford for just the second time ever and the first time since 2014.

2. Matt Corral's seventh touchdown versus the Tulane Green Wave

In week three versus Tulane, quarterback Matt Corral tied the school record for total touchdowns in a single game with seven touchdowns. Corral recorded three passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns, and his final touchdown of the day was a 45-yard pass to wideout Braylon Sanders.

1. Matt Corral's 68-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Sanders versus Arkansas

The number one play from the 2021 Ole Miss football season lives up to the motto of the Ole Miss offense: 'Score From Far.' In a 52-51 shootout against the Razorbacks, Corral put the team on his back recording four total touchdowns. Corral threw the touchdown pass that gave Ole Miss the lead at the end of the game which was also his longest pass of the season.

