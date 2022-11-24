Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Egg Bowl Game Predictions

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs square off at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the traditional Egg Bowl game.

The Rebels (8-3, 4-3 in SEC) have lost two straight games amid the backdrop of the rumors that Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin could leave Oxford to take over the program at Auburn.

Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4) is coming off a 56-7 win over East Tennessee State.

The Grove Report staff has made their predictions for the game.

John Macon Gillespie, Publisher: If it weren't for the rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin's future, I would have no hesitation picking Ole Miss in this one. Still, I think the Rebels' defense is built for the attack it will see from the Bulldogs on Thursday night, and the potential for rain gives the advantage to the Ole Miss rushing attack. Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 24

Adam Rapier, Staff Writer: Not only is the Egg Bowl one of the biggest rivalries in college football, but it is the last game of the regular season. For many Rebel fans, this will be their last game day as a student, so a victory would be bittersweet. Unfortunately for them, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are seeking revenge after losing to the Rebels in the Egg Bowl last year, and they will do so. Mississippi State junior quarterback Will Rogers just eclipsed 10,000 passing yards in his career, ranking him ninth in SEC history for total passing yards. Expect the Rebels' backfield to close the season with another dominant performance, but Rogers and company will be too much to handle for the inconsistent Rebel defense. Mississippi State 38, Ole Miss, 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I did this game about a dozen years ago in Oxford. Loved the experience. Love The Grove. Wish Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach had been coaching that day. That game would have been more fun. Here’s hoping Kiffin is still at Ole Miss after this week. Ole Miss 37, Mississippi State 34

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Is this it? The last time the Magnolia State has two of college football's profound characters grace us on Thanksgiving? Will Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin return to Sweet Home Alabama as Nick Saban's new enemy? Yes to all of it, but the Rebels end their season with a win at home, saying goodbye to the Lane Train in fashion. Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 35

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: One of college football's best rivalries is renewed once again as Mississippi State hits the road to take on Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. All that's really at stake here is bragging rights and bowl placement, but a win over a rival is always a big deal. With rumors swirling of coach Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for Auburn as soon as Friday, give me Mississippi State in an upset on Thanksgiving. Mississippi State 31, Ole Miss 24

Ben King, Staff Writer: After a wild week of coaching rumors, the Ole Miss Rebels now have to face their bitter rivals, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, in the annual Egg Bowl. The Rebels are coming off back-to-back losses and while they no longer have a shot at a 10-win season, they still have to play for state bragging rights. While some believe the Kiffin to Auburn rumors will leave the Rebels in disarray on Thursday, I have a feeling it will make the team play harder. No one likes losing to their rival and the Rebels want to make it known that they have their guy. Will Rogers and the air raid will keep the game close, but Quinshon Judkins will be the difference on Turkey Day. Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 28.

