October 5, 2021
Publish date:

Ole Miss Rebels Week 5 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

Ole Miss returns home looking to rebound against the Arkansas Razorbacks
Author:

Coming off of their first loss of the season, the Ole Miss will return home to face a formidable Arkansas Razorbacks team at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

The Razorbacks, led by second-year head coach Sam Pittman, got off to a hot start in the 2021 season, starting 4-0 including a win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

That didn't last long, however, with the Razorbacks suffering a similar fate to the Rebels against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

Still, Arkansas is much improved from their 2020 campaign.

One key distinction between 2020 and 2021 has been quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has added a different dimension to the Arkansas offense with his ability to use both his arm and his legs in the offense.

The Razorbacks also field a much-improved defense, led by dynamic safety Jalen Catalon, and one of the best linebacker groups in the country.

Make sure to stick with TheGroveReport.com as we preview each of the Aggies games throughout the season.

Arkansas

2021 Record: 4-1

Head coach: Sam Pittman (second year at Arkansas)

Offensive set: Multiple

Defensive set: 4-3

Returning starters on offense: 9

After Arkansas lost Feleipe Franks in the draft, the quarterback position remained in question. KJ Jefferson, who started one game and scored three touchdowns last season, has continued that hot streak so far this season and is now firmly entrenched as the starter.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB: KJ Jefferson

RB: Trelon Smith *

WR1: Treylon Burks *

WR2: Jaquayln Crawford*

WR3: Ketron Jackson*

LT: Myron Cunningham *

LG: Brady Latham *

C: Ricky Stromberg *

RG: Ty Clary *

RT: Dalton Wagner *

TE: Hudson Henry *

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on Defense: 10

Like its offense, Arkansas’s defense returned a wealth of experience and will have 10 of 11 starters off of last season's stingy defense. Despite the loss of defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, the Razorbacks have remained stout in the middle.

Projected starters on Defense:

JACK: Zach Williams *

DE: Eric Gregory *

DT: Taurean Carter

DT: Isaiah Nichols *

MIKE: Grant Morgan *

WILL: Bumper Pool *

CB: Hudson Clark *

SS: Jalen Catalon *

BS: Joe Foucha *

CB: Montaric Brown *

NICKEL: Greg Brooks Jr. *

