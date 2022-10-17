Skip to main content

Ole Miss Football Week 8 Opponent Preview: LSU Tigers

Our college football preview series continues this week with the Ole Miss Rebels’ Week 8 matchup.
When the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels travel to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers, it will be a vital game for both programs.

The Tigers are coming off three consecutive weeks of SEC play with a victory over the Auburn Tigers, a home loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, and a victory in The Swamp over Florida. Ole Miss, on the other hand, is 7-0 for the first time since 1962 and will look to keep its streak alive versus LSU.

Not every win has been pretty for the Rebels, and if they want to walk away with a win in Week 8, they will need to play a complete game against the Tigers.

With both teams SEC battle-tested and knowing each other well, there is one added twist. LSU head coach Brian Kelly will be a part of the Magnolia Bowl for the first time as he comes over to Baton Rouge after 11 seasons in South Bend as Notre Dame’s leader.

Ole Miss versus LSU is set to kick off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on CBS.

Here is a preview of the LSU team that will face Ole Miss in Week 8.

LSU Tigers

2022 Record: 5-2 (3-1 in SEC play)

Head Coach: Brian Kelly (first year at LSU)

2022 Offensive Leaders:

Quarterback: Jayden Daniels

2022 stats: 1,564 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, one interception, 69.2 completion percentage, averaging 7.5 yards per passing attempt.

Rushing: Jayden Daniels

2022 stats: 403 rushing yards, six touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Receiver: Malik Nabers

2022 stats: 32 receptions, 418 receiving yards, one touchdown, averaging 13.1 yards per reception.

2022 Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Linebacker Micah Baskerville

2022 stats: 40 tackles

Sacks: Defensive end BJ Ojulari

2022 stats: 3.5 sacks, 4.5 TFLs

Interceptions: Safety Jay Ward, safety Greg Brooks Jr., Micah Baskerville, Harold Perkins Jr.

2022 stats: All four players have recorded one interception.

