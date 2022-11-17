Skip to main content

Ole Miss Receiver Jonathan Mingo Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

The Rebels wideout will have the opportunity to display his talents at the end of this season.

MOBILE, Ala. -- Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Mingo is the Rebels' leading receiver so far this season with 723 yards and five touchdowns on the year. The Ole Miss senior has also been graded as one of the top wideouts in the country by Pro Football Focus throughout the season.

Mingo was invited to the Senior Bowl along with teammate and offensive lineman Nick Broeker.

The Senior Bowl is marketed as an opportunity for "elite draft prospects" from around the country to market their abilities and connect with representatives from all 32 NFL teams. This year's installment of the game will take place on Feb. 4, 2023, on NFL Network.

