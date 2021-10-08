Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Game vs. Arkansas

The Rebels will be donning powder blue jerseys for the second time this season.

Ole Miss released its planned uniform combination for the weekend on Thursday, going with powder blue helmets, powder blue jerseys and white pants.

This is the fifth time this combination has been worn since it debuted last season, and the second time the Rebels have worn the combo in 2021. Here is the tweet where the Rebels released their uniform plans on Thursday night.

And here is a closer look the team released on Friday.

In its four previous instances of wearing this uniform combination, Ole Miss is 2-2, losing games to Florida and LSU last season and defeating South Carolina and Louisville in 2020 and 2021, respectively. This is also the first time this season that Ole Miss is repeating a uniform combination it wore earlier in the year. Prior to this upcoming Saturday, Ole Miss had worn a different combination every week.

Last season, Ole Miss fell to Arkansas 33-21 in a game where Matt Corral threw six interceptions, and the Rebels will be looking to enact revenge on the Razorbacks this season in Oxford. Both the Rebels and the Razorbacks enter the game nationally ranked in the AP Top 25, with Ole Miss coming in at No. 17 and Arkansas at No. 13.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Arkansas is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPN immediately following College GameDay, and it is also the Rebels' homecoming game.

