    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Game vs. Arkansas

    The Rebels will be donning powder blue jerseys for the second time this season.
    Author:

    Ole Miss released its planned uniform combination for the weekend on Thursday, going with powder blue helmets, powder blue jerseys and white pants.

    This is the fifth time this combination has been worn since it debuted last season, and the second time the Rebels have worn the combo in 2021. Here is the tweet where the Rebels released their uniform plans on Thursday night.

    READ MORE: How to Watch: No. 17 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Arkansas

    And here is a closer look the team released on Friday.

    Recommended for You

    In its four previous instances of wearing this uniform combination, Ole Miss is 2-2, losing games to Florida and LSU last season and defeating South Carolina and Louisville in 2020 and 2021, respectively. This is also the first time this season that Ole Miss is repeating a uniform combination it wore earlier in the year. Prior to this upcoming Saturday, Ole Miss had worn a different combination every week.

    Last season, Ole Miss fell to Arkansas 33-21 in a game where Matt Corral threw six interceptions, and the Rebels will be looking to enact revenge on the Razorbacks this season in Oxford. Both the Rebels and the Razorbacks enter the game nationally ranked in the AP Top 25, with Ole Miss coming in at No. 17 and Arkansas at No. 13. 

    Kickoff between Ole Miss and Arkansas is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPN immediately following College GameDay, and it is also the Rebels' homecoming game.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    USATSI_16699155
    Football

    Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Game vs. Arkansas

    25 seconds ago
    Jaron Willis
    Recruiting

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: SI99 LB Committed Elsewhere Taking Weekend Official Visit

    3 hours ago
    Elijah Brown
    Recruiting

    Ole Miss Set To Host Quartet Of Elite West Coast Talent vs. Arkansas

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16784053
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen and Stream No. 17 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Arkansas

    20 hours ago
    GettyImages-1344521749
    Football

    Alabama Fans Troll Lane Kiffin With Special Gift

    21 hours ago
    091821-Lane Kiffin
    Football

    Ole Miss To Be Without Key Starter vs. Arkansas

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16736994
    Football

    Arkansas Defensive Players To Watch vs. Ole Miss in Week 6

    Oct 7, 2021
    USATSI_16734548
    Football

    Arkansas Offensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss in Week 6

    Oct 6, 2021