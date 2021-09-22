Ole Miss Reveals Complete 2022 Football Schedule

The Ole Miss Rebels have announced their entire football schedule for the 2022 season

The Ole Miss Rebels are one of the hottest teams in the country so far in the 2021 season, rising all the way to the No. 13 overall ranking in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

As such, it's hard not to think about the bright future of the program behind head coach Lane Kiffin and his all-star staff, led by offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby.

On Tuesday, Rebel fans got a glimpse at one at least part of that future might look like when Ole Miss released its entire 2022 football schedule -- one that looks like it could potentially set up quite nicely for the Rebels.

Ole Miss will get things going on September 3 when they welcome the Troy Trojans to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Week 1, before hosting Central Arkansas in Week 2.

The Rebels will then head to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech in their non-conference headliner on September 17 and will wind down the non-conference slate with a date with the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes on September 24.

The good news for the Rebels is that they will not face their first SEC West opponent until October 15 when they host the Auburn Tigers.

The bad news is that they must face all six of their SEC West counterparts consecutively, culminating in back-to-back matchups with Arkansas in Fayetteville, and Mississippi State in Oxford.

The toughest part of the schedule comes from October 15 and November 12, when the Rebels face Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, and Alabama, with an open date between the Aggies and the Crimson Tide coming as a timely reprieve.

The Rebels will also face both LSU and Texas A&M on the road, in back-to-back weeks, in what are two of the toughest environments to play in in all of college football.

2022 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 – TROY

Sept. 10 – CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Sept. 17 – at Georgia Tech

Sept. 24 – TULSA

Oct. 1 – KENTUCKY

Oct. 8 – at Vanderbilt

Oct. 15 – AUBURN

Oct. 22 – at LSU

Oct. 29 – at Texas A&M

Nov. 5 – Open Date

Nov. 12 – ALABAMA

Nov. 19 – at Arkansas

Nov. 26 – MISSISSIPPI STATE

