Ole Miss Running Back Quinshon Judkins Earns Multiple Postseason Honors

The Rebels running back made his impact felt this season in Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins earned two postseason honors on Monday, cementing his impact on the Rebels' program during his freshman season.

Judkins was named First Team AP All-SEC as well as AP SEC Newcomer of the Year on Monday afternoon. Judkins set the Ole Miss single-season record in both rushing yards (1,476) and rushing touchdowns (16) in 2022, and he also leads the SEC and ranks top 10 nationally in total touchdowns (17) and rushing yards per game (123.0).

The Pike Road, Ala., native spearheads an Ole Miss ground game that that leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 nationally in rushing yards per game (261.6 YPG). With a bowl game on the horizon, Ole Miss has already broken its single-season school record in rushing yards (3,139), thanks in large part to Judkins.

The true freshman led the Rebels in rushing this season followed by running back Zach Evans and quarterback Jaxson Dart in that category.

Judkins has one more game in this season before turning the page to his sophomore year. Ole Miss will participate in the Texas Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Dec. 28. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

