Ole Miss Running Back Zach Evans Included in ESPN’s Top 100 College Football Players

Rebel transfer Zach Evans is ranked as college football’s No. 87 best player in the nation after not making the list last season.
OXFORD, Miss. – As the 2022 college football season approaches, it is time for an annual ranking of the top college football players based strictly on their skill. 

The 2022 season is Zach Evans' first year with the Ole Miss Rebels after transferring and also his first time cracking the top 100 college football players list, checking in at No. 87.

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans played with the TCU Horned frogs last season and showcased his talents with 648 yards in only six games.

According to a recent story on ESPN.com, Evans has achieved a very impressive feat as he is being regarded as the nation’s most No. 87 most talented player. Here's what the site had to say about the Rebel back.

The blue-chipper from Houston managed just 146 rushes and 18 receptions in two years at TCU before transferring, but he gained 1,269 yards with 10 touchdowns in those 164 touches. If he can stay on the field in Oxford, he could dominate in Lane Kiffin's up-tempo offense.

Notable 2021 stats: 648 yards, 5 TDs
Last year's ranking: NR

The Ole Miss Rebels led the entire SEC in rushing last season, and Evans will be a vital piece in their success in 2022. With the arrival of Evans, this Rebel backfield appears to be able to pick up where it left off last season.

Evans and the revamped Rebel running back room will get their first taste of action on Sept. 3 when Ole Miss plays host to the Troy Trojans. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. 

