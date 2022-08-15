Skip to main content

Ole Miss Football Lands in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

The Ole Miss Rebels are ranked in the first AP Top 25 Poll of the 2022 college football season.
With the start of college football right around the corner, the Associated Press released its first Top 25 Poll of the season on Monday, and the Ole Miss Rebels made the cut.

Ole Miss is the No. 21 ranked team after finishing the 2021-2022 season at No. 11. The Rebels were recently ranked No. 24 in the USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Poll.

Ole Miss is one of six teams from the Southeastern Conference to make the preseason AP Poll. The Kentucky Wildcats (No. 20), Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 19), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 6), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 3), and Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 1) are all rated higher than the Rebels.

Ole Miss has been ranked towards the back of the Top 25, but that has not stopped experts from saying the Rebels are overrated going into the regular season.

Ole Miss may be coming off a Sugar Bowl appearance and the most successful regular season in program history, but the roster went through a lot of turnover this offseason. The Rebels lost 12 impact players to the NFL and replaced them with 17 new additions from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin recently explained that this year's training camp is crucial with all of the new faces in the locker room.

The Rebels will not have to wait long to prove they are in fact a Top 25 team in college football, as they are set to kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at home versus the Troy Trojans. 

