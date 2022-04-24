Skip to main content

Ole Miss Safety Tysheem Johnson Reflects on Grove Bowl, Looks Ahead to Fall

Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson talks to reporters about his Grove Bowl pick-six and the current state of the Rebel defense.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss concluded its spring football drills on Saturday with the annual Grove Bowl in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The red team knocked off the navy team 48-36 thanks in part to a dominant showing from the red defense in the first half.

By halftime, the red defense had held the navy offense to just six points while the red team added on 26. 

Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson helped contribute to the 20-point lead when he intercepted a pass from quarterback Jaxson Dart and returned it 67 yards to the endzone for a pick-six.

tysheem_johnson3

Tysheem Johnson

tysheem_johnson2

Tysheem Johnson

tysheem_johnson1

Tysheem Johnson

Johnson talked to reporters after the Grove Bowl about what was going through his head as he made the play.

"It happened kind of quick, honestly," said Johnson. "I was just reading Dart, I looked and the ball hit my hands. I saw one player in front of me and I knew I had to take it for a pick-six."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnson also gave his thoughts on how the defense performed as a whole on Saturday. 

"I feel like we played good," said Johnson. "We only played with certain defenses, a lot of man coverage, cover three, stuff like that. We went out there and executed and got the big win."

With so much new talent on the defensive side of the ball going into next season, Johnson talked about the current state of the Ole Miss defense.

"I think we're just getting started, for real," said Johnson. "We have a lot of new transfers and a lot of young guys stepping up. People from last year have more confidence, so I feel like we're going to be really good this year."

tysheem_johnson

Tysheem Johnson

tysheem_johnson4

Tysheem Johnson

Photo via. Tysheem Johnson on Twitter cc. Battle Miami

Tysheem Johnson

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

tysheem_johnson
Football

Ole Miss Safety Tysheem Johnson Reflects on Grove Bowl, Looks Ahead to Fall

By Ben King1 minute ago
Mike Bianco 5
Baseball

COLUMN: Barring Turnaround, is Mike Bianco's Tenure Finished at Ole Miss?

By John Macon Gillespie1 hour ago
Matt Corral 6
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: 'I'm Just Focused on What I Can Control'

By Ben King4 hours ago
Jaden Rashada, Lane Kiffin
Recruiting

LOOK: Rashada, Other Key Recruits in Oxford Pose with Kiffin, Rolls Royce

By The Grove Report Staff7 hours ago
Matt Corral 21
Football

Matt Corral Ripped Over 'Concerns'; NFL Draft Unfair to Ole Miss QB?

By Mike FisherApr 23, 2022
IMG_7508
Football

Grove Bowl Recap: Michael Trigg Terrozies Red Team Defense, QB Remains Question

By Cole ThompsonApr 23, 2022
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Grove Bowl Recap: Ole Miss Defense Flashes Potential in Annual Spring Game

By Ben KingApr 23, 2022
Luke Altmyer
Football

Snap Takeaways from Altmyer, Dart and the Quarterback Competition from the Grove Bowl

By The Grove Report StaffApr 23, 2022