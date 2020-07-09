The Grove Report
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are Making a Killing in the International Market

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin laid claim that he wanted to not just recruit Mississippi, but to recruit on a national level. What he didn't exactly make known how hard he'd be tackling the international market.

Ole Miss football's new coaching staff are handling the international market better than anyone in college football this offseason. Their latest acquisition does nothing except bolster that observation.

Canadian defensive back Deane Leonard committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday, becoming the second Canadian to join the team this offseason as an immediately eligible player. Leonard, coming to Ole Miss from the University of Calgary, joins fellow Canadian transfer Tavius Robinson, as the newest Rebels.

Both of these Canadian footballers were able to join Ole Miss immediately due to the cancellation fo the U Sports league in Canada this upcoming fall amidst COVID-19 concerns. Leonard, like Robinson, chose Ole Miss over an offer from LSU. 

Playing a critical role in the Calgary Dinos 2019 Vanier Cup Championship, Leonard has been named to back-to-back All-Canadian teams. This past year, he made 22 tackles and defended eight passes, all while leading the Western Conference with four interceptions. 

But it's not just the Canadian, immediate-impact duo that Lane Kiffin and Co. have targeted internationally. 

Three-star offensive tackle Tobias Braun, part of the 2020 recruiting class, is another international player. Braun, listed at 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, went to high school in both Texas and Connecticut. However, Braun is originally from Germany and didn't move to the United States until his junior year of high school. 

It's an interesting strategy for Ole Miss, particularly grabbing the two Canadians who can play right away. There's no doubt the Rebel defense could use some help. Last year's unit finished No. 120 nationally in passing yards allowed and No. 85 in total defense. 

There's both some experienced seniors (Myles Hartsfield and Jalen Julius) and some sophomores that have played quite a bit (Jay Stanley). But every bit helps in a struggling unit and both Leonard and Robinson should be good for minutes from the start. 

Ole Miss Schedules Dual-Sport 2026 Doubleheader with Georgia State

Ole Miss football and men’s basketball has added a dual-sport series with Georgia State to its future schedules, as announced by both schools on Wednesday.

Nate Gabler

Breaking Down My Personal Preseason All-SEC Ballot

Sports Illustrated's publishers from around the SEC released our group Preseason All-SEC team on Tuesday. Here's a chance to let me walk you through my personal ballot.

Nate Gabler

NFL 'Is Unwilling to Prioritize Player Safety'?

Nate Gabler

Marc MacMillan Talks Lessons Learned from Coaching Under Mike Bianco

Marc MacMillian is out of the Ole Miss baseball volunteer assistant job, on to be the head coach at Charleston Southern. But he learned quite a bit from Mike Bianco over the past seven years.

Nate Gabler

SI VIDEO: Keith Carter, Washington D.C. and Potential NIL Legislation

Our Nate Gabler from The Grove Report joins Ross Dellenger and the Sports Illustrated national team to talk about the status of name, image and likeness and the roll of Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter in the proceedings.

Nate Gabler

SI Report: NCAA Considering Starting Basketball Season Early

The NCAA is strongly considering a drastic shakeup to the college basketball calendar, as first reported by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.

Nate Gabler

Sports Illustrated Publishers 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team

LSU may be the reigning national champion, but it seems like the reporters covering the Southeastern Conference for Sports Illustrated seem to think the Nick Saban dynasty in Tuscaloosa isn't ending anytime soon.

Nate Gabler

Rebel EDGE/Ath Target Christian Burkhalter Leaning Non-SEC

Ole Miss has been strongly targeting a pair of Alabamian brothers over the past months. The higher rated of the two, Christian Burkhalter, seems to be leaning towards a school outside of the Southeastern Conference.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Makes Cut on Pair of Four-Star DB Prospects

A pair of highly touted defensive back recruits are very seriously considering joining Ole Miss.

Nate Gabler

Week in Review: Everything You Missed from Ole Miss this Past Week

Missed something? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Check out the key stories from this past week at The Grove Report.

Nate Gabler