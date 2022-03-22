Three Questions for Ole Miss Football Entering Spring Camp

The Rebels begin spring practice on Tuesday. Here are three questions that the program looks to answer during camp.

Ole Miss football is set to begin spring practice on Tuesday, and an assortment of new faces will be present within the program in Oxford.

The Rebels are replacing a large amount of production from a 2021 season where they won 10 regular season games for the first time in school history, including quarterback Matt Corral who will hear his name called in the NFL Draft in April.

With spring practice getting underway, here are five questions to keep in mind as the Rebels begin camp.

@JaxsonDart Jaxson Dart © John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Luke Altmyer Zach Evans

1. Who will win the quarterback battle?

This has been the most obvious of questions entering the offseason as Ole Miss looks to replace a generational talent in Matt Corral.

Luke Altmyer was Corral's backup last season, and he saw his first significant playing time in the Sugar Bowl when Corral went down with an ankle injury. Altmyer will be competing with USC transfer Jaxson Dart who chose the Rebels out of the transfer portal this offseason.

Dart is likely the leader in the clubhouse in the minds of many fans, but a quarterback battle will take place nonetheless, and Altmyer will have his chance to prove himself as QB1 in this offensive system. The incoming of Charlie Weis Jr. as offensive coordinator is also a wild card in this race, and this will be one of the biggest storylines in Oxford leading up to next fall.

2. How will the new coaches on staff fit?

Speaking of Weis, he is one of multiple new faces on the Ole Miss coaching staff heading into the 2022 season. The most notable departures are Jeff Lebby, D.J. Durkin and Kevin Smith, but will their replacements be able to continue the momentum that was established last season?

Ole Miss' offense was well-documented in its success, but the Rebel defense was one of the most improved units in football last season as well. With so many new faces on the roster, it's important not to overlook that many of the coaches will be in new roles as well.

3. Where will new transfers and freshmen fit in?

Jaxson Dart, Michael Trigg, Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins, Ulysses Bentley, Khari Coleman. These are just a few of the new names on the Ole Miss roster, and with so many new faces vying for playing time, it will be interesting to see how that time is divided this spring.

Ole Miss has a lot of production to replace on both sides of the ball, and it will rely heavily on names out of the transfer portal to make that happen. Will it work?

Courtesy of Quinshon Judkins

