LOOK: Ole Miss Quarterbacks Take First Snaps of Spring Practice

The Rebels are replacing Matt Corral in 2022, and the quarterback position was on display during the first day of spring camp.

Matt Corral leaves big shoes to fill at the quarterback position in Oxford, but the Rebels are likely turning to one of two arms to be his replacement.

Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer are the leaders in the clubhouse to replace Corral under center this fall, and both took snaps on Tuesday as a part of the first official day of spring practice. These two took reps with other quarterbacks on the roster, including Kinkead Dent.

Ole Miss won 10 regular season games for the first time in program history in 2021 en route to a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Rebels would fall in their bowl game to the Baylor Bears after Corral went down with an ankle injury.

Despite his hobbled wheel, Corral will have a chance to put his talents on display for NFL scouts at Ole Miss' pro day on Wednesday. For now, however, Lane Kiffin and staff are focused on finding the next man up to take over the reins of the Ole Miss offense.

Will it be Dart, Altmyer or a dark horse? That question may not be answered until the fall, but all quarterbacks will be taking reps for the Rebels this spring.

Take a look at the gallery below for shots featuring the Ole Miss signal callers on Tuesday. Photos are courtesy of Joshua McCoy of Ole Miss Athletics.

Jaxson Dart Luke Altmyer Luke Altmyer Lane Kiffin Lane Kiffin Luke Altmyer Jaxson Dart Jaxson Dart

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.