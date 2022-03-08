Ole Miss Targets Arkansas State Transfer, Mississippi Native Corey Rucker

What a 24 hours for Corey Rucker.

The second-year Arkansas State wide receiver announced his intentions to enter the college football transfer portal on Monday night, and the scholarship offers have not slowed down since.

In an era where many prospects hit the portal and come to the realization they may have to play at a lower level when all is said and done, as spots are taken from coast to coast, some like Rucker bounce back in the opposite direction. The Mississippi native has announced eight new scholarship offers on Tuesday, including Ole Miss, Auburn, Vanderbilt and South Carolina out of the SEC as new options on the table.

After being all but completely overlooked coming out of Yazoo City (Miss.) High School, picking up the Arkansas State offer just a couple days before National Signing Day 2020, Rucker has caught considerably more fire during the second round of his recruitment via the Transfer Portal. His freshman season was impressive, and then his sophomore year was even better.

After scoring five touchdowns as a true freshman in 2020, he broke out even more in 2021 in registering 59 receptions for 826 yards (14 yards per reception) and nine touchdowns. Additionally, two rushing attempts for 20 yards and another touchdown on the ground made Rucker’s second season in Jonesboro one to remember. In 2020 he kicked off his college career with 453 yards and five touchdowns on just 16 receptions.

Considering Rucker is already 6’0”, 203-pounds, this is not just a player that’s just small and shifty in being able to dominate Group of Five competition either. Rucker could end up playing multiple receiver positions, i.e. boundary, slot or outside, depending on where he ends up at the collegiate level. That’s another reason why he’s earned offers from the aforementioned schools in such short order.

Could Ole Miss lure this young man to Oxford? He would certainly be a welcome addition as he’s earned the opportunity to play in the SEC. Despite not being courted by the previous Rebel coaching staff coming out of high school, targeting the in-stater this time around could become a great story as Rucker’s is a good case for how the transfer portal can help a young man reach his goals.

As Rucker shared in his transfer portal announcement Monday evening, he has up to three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop, thanks to the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted participants following the 2020 season.

