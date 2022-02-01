Is There A New Uniform Combination Coming For Ole Miss?

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer tried on some unique uniform combinations

Ole Miss football teased a few new uniform combinations that are highlighted by the white helmets the Rebels wore during the Sugar Bowl versus the Baylor Bears on Jan. 1.

Jake Flynt, a graphic designer and photographer for the Ole Miss football team, posted the new uniform combinations on Twitter:

Rising-sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer was the model for this photoshoot.

There are two uniform sets that include the white helmet with red and powder blue accents. First, a home option that includes the white lids with a red jersey and white pants.

The second set is an all-white combination: the Sugar Bowl lids on top of a white jersey with white pants. Ole Miss fans might remember this icy combination from the Arkansas game during the 2018 season.

The Rebels beat the Razorbacks 37-33 that season.

The third and final set pictured in the tweet is a traditional look that Ole Miss fans have become more accustomed to over the last few years.

In that set, Altmyer is sporting the classic powder blue helmet with the singular red stripe, a red jersey, and white pants.

The Rebels wore that specific combination during the 2021 season versus the Tulane Green Wave. Ole Miss blew Tulane out of the water in Oxford, Miss., 61-21.

The 2021 season was full of alternate uniform combinations with the home powder blue uniforms being used the most this season. The Rebels were 4-0 this season when they wore the powder blue uniforms.

Time will tell if the Sugar Bowl lids will be worn again. The white helmet with the red and blue accents adds something different to the traditional Ole Miss uniforms and would gather a lot of attention if used again.

A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

