Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Rebels Reveal Week 3 Depth Chart
No. 17 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 3 with an SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks locked in for Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to continue the program's hot start to the 2025 season after back-to-back wins over the Georgia State Panthers and Kentucky Wildcats across the first two weeks.
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons has handled business throughout his first two starts as a Rebel with Kiffin praising his redshirt-sophomore signal-caller.
“I think, and usually coming back home, I’ll say again, that was his first road start, and we have high expectations for our players, but, you know, first road starts in any level, including NFL, guys sometimes struggle early," Kiffin said.
"I think coming back home would be good and want him to take care of the ball, and not feel rushed when it’s not there. There were times in that game early I felt like because they were getting beat on some good rushes early, he started to feel that even when it wasn’t there. So, just calming him down.”
Now, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have revealed the Week 3 Depth Chart with rotations emerging in Oxford.
A look into the full Ole Miss Week 3 Depth Chart:
The Ole Miss Offense:
QB1: 13 Austin Simmons – Soph.
QB2: 6 Trinidad Chambliss – Sr.
QB3: 14 AJ Maddox – Fr.
RB1: 5 Kewan Lacy – Soph.
RB2: 22 Logan Diggs – Sr. OR 12 Damien Taylor – Sr.
WR: 2 Harrison Wallace III – Sr. OR 11 Deuce Alexander – Soph., 7 Traylon Ray – Jr.
WR: 1 De’Zhaun Stribling – Sr. OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr., 88 Devin Price – Sr.
WR: 19 Cayden Lee – Jr., 17 Winston Watkins – Fr.
TE1: 8 Dae’Quan Wright – Sr.
TE2: 85 Trace Bruckler – Sr. OR 4 Caleb Odom – Soph.
LT: 61 Diego Pounds – Sr., 73 Percy Lewis – Sr.
LG: 71 PJ Wilkins – Soph. OR 51 Delano Townsend – Soph., 77 Ethan Fields – Soph.
C: 62 Brycen Sanders – Soph., 76 John Wayne Oliver – Fr.
RG: 75 Patrick Kutas – Jr., 55 Terez Davis – Soph., 65 Connor Howes – Fr.
RT: 50 Jayden Williams – Sr., 70 Devin Harper – Fr.
The Ole Miss Defense:
DE: 5 Kam Franklin – Soph. OR 15 Da’Shawn Womack – Jr.
DT: 51 Zxavian Harris – Sr., 97 Kamron Beavers – Fr. OR 95 Andrew Maddox – Fr.
NT: 52 Will Echoles – Soph., 96 Jamarious Brown – Soph.
EDGE: 4 Suntarine Perkins – Jr. OR 1 Princewill Umanmielen – Jr., 47 DeeJay Holmes, Jr. – Soph.
LB: 6 TJ Dottery – Jr., 38 Tyler Banks – Sr.
LB: 26 Tahj Chambers – Sr. OR 30 Jaden Yates – Jr.
Nickel 1: 14 Kapena Gushiken – Sr.,
Nickel 2: 29 Nick Cull – Jr.
S: 7 TJ Banks – Soph., 16 Wydett Williams, Jr. – Sr. OR 20 Anthony Robinson III – Fr.
S: 3 Sage Ryan – Sr., 28 Dante Core – Fr.
CB: 2 Jaylon Braxton – Soph. OR 9 Ricky Fletcher – Jr., 27 Pat Broomfield – Fr.
CB: 8 Antonio Kite – Jr. OR 32 Chris Graves, Jr. – Jr.
The Ole Miss Special Teams Unit
KO: 17 Lucas Carneiro – Jr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
PK: 17 Lucas Carneiro – Jr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
P: 33 Oscar Bird – Fr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
LS: 44 Carter Short – Sr., 94 Caleb Blankenship – Fr.
H: 33 Oscar Bird – Fr., 92 Joshua Pfeifer – Sr.
KR: 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr. OR 11 Deuce Alexander – Soph.
PR: 2 Harrison Wallace III – Sr. OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr.
