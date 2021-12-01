Where Does Ole Miss Rank In the College Football Playoff Standings?

Ole Miss playing in a New Year's Six Bowl? Best believe it now

The Rebels improve from No. 9 to No. 8 in the fourth installment of the College Football Playoff Rankings that were released on Tuesday evening. Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will wait for the outcome of conference championship weekend to decide which bowl game it will play in.

The Rebels made history on Saturday with their 31-21 victory over Mississippi State. As Lane Kiffin walked off the field at Davis Wade Stadium, Ole Miss tallied its 10th regular season for the first time in program history.

"We told them all week 'You can do things that are special, but it's really special if you do something that's never been done before at a place,'" Kiffin said Thursday. "They've never won 10 regular season games. For this group of players and assistant coaches to do that was really cool."

Ole Miss is in play to make a New Year's Six Bowl, but the question is which one. Based off the outcome of Saturday's SEC Championship, the Rebels could be playing east or west of Oxford, but likely remaining in the southern region.

Should Alabama pull off the upset over Georgia, the Rebels would likely nab the Sugar Bowl bid as the SEC representative. They would face the winner of the Big 12 or the runner-up should Oklahoma State find its way into the College Football Playoff selection.

The other option for Ole Miss likely is the Peach Bowl as an at-large bid. They would face either Pittsburgh or Wake Forest as the winner of the ACC Championship.

The four-team playoff entering championship weekend is currently topped by Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati. Oklahoma State and Notre Dame come in as No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, while Ohio State moves from No. 2 to No. 7

Ole Miss was one of six teams from the SEC represented in the CFP rankings. The Bulldogs remained at No. 1, while Alabama remains at No. 3 after a four-overtime win against Auburn. Arkansas improves to No. 22 following its win over Missouri, while Texas A&M survives being cut following a road loss to LSU. Kentucky comes in at No. 23.

Alabama and Georgia will kick off Saturday at 3 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

