September 17, 2021
Ole Miss And Tulane Set To Renew Historic Football Rivalry On Saturday

The rivalry between the Rebels and Green Wave dates back to 1893.
Author:

Who is Ole Miss' oldest football rival?

Many might give answers like "Mississippi State," "LSU" or even "Alabama," but these would all be wrong. The answer is the Tulane Green Wave.

Ole Miss and Tulane first played on the gridiron in 1893, the first season of football at both the University of Mississippi and Tulane. The first 16 meetings between the two schools occurred in New Orleans before the Green Wave made their first trip to Oxford in 1920. Although Ole Miss leads the all-time series 41-28 when NCAA sanctions are taken into account, Tulane holds bragging rights for the longest win streak in the rivalry at 12, spanning from 1919 to 1939. The current win streak favors Ole Miss with 11 wins, so the Rebels can tie the longest win streak in the series this Saturday with a victory.

READ MORE: Tulane Defensive Players To Watch vs. Ole Miss

The Rebels and Green Wave haven't met since 2012 in the Louisiana Superdome, the first season that Hugh Freeze spent at the helm of the Ole Miss program. That game was later vacated due to NCAA sanctions against Ole Miss, but the Rebels picked up the win on the scoreboard by a final score of 39-0.

Ole Miss and Tulane have spent much of their athletic histories in the same conference. From 1899 to 1920, both teams were in the SIAA followed by the Southern Conference from 1922 to 1932. Both schools were charter members of the Southeastern Conference in 1932, and Tulane remained in the SEC until 1966. 

Although this game is no longer a conference matchup, Ole Miss and Tulane have butted heads for centuries, and Saturday's game in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be the latest installment in that series. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.

