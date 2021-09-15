September 15, 2021
How Unique Is DB Tylan Knight's Skillset?

The Rebels' nickelback adds a lot of versatility to the defense.
Author:

No player on the Ole Miss roster has had quite a journey like defensive back Tylan Knight.

The senior started out his collegiate career at running back, but after two years, he transitioned to the defense as a nickel cornerback.

His 2020 season was the first solely on defense, but the year was an unorthodox one headlined by a coaching change, limited practice and COVID-19.

Now, after a full offseason entrenched in the scheme, Knight is ready to give the best version of himself.

"I finally feel like I'm at home on the defensive side of the ball," Knight said to reporters Tuesday.

His perspective is a rare one in college football, but one that is extremely valuable to a contending team.

"I definitely feel like if they need me to go somewhere--plug and play--they can do that with me. I have no problem with it," Knight said.

With Knight on defense in 2021, the Rebels are off to a 2-0 start and currently hold the 17th rank in the AP Poll. It's the program's highest ranking in the AP Poll since Week 7 of the 2016 season when it came in at No. 16.

"Fun comes with winning and we're doing that."

Knight and the Rebels are having a lot of fun with the wins, and if the team wants to continue having fun this season, utilizing Knight's unique skillset will be paramount.

Football

