Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game In Tuscaloosa

The Rebels are going with one of their classic looks when they take on Alabama this Saturday.

If you're a uniform traditionalist, Saturday's matchup between Ole Miss and Alabama could be right up your alley.

Ole Miss released its uniform combination for the week on Thursday night, going with powder blue helmets, white jerseys and gray pants when it takes on the Crimson Tide, likely setting up a classic-style uniform matchup in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. Here is the tweet where the Rebels made the announcement:

READ MORE: John Macon Gillespie Joins 'All Things Bama' Podcast To Preview Ole Miss-Alabama

And here is a closer look at the threads released on Friday.

This will be the fourth-straight time that Ole Miss has worn this uniform combination in a road game in Tuscaloosa. The Rebels also wore this uniform set the only two times they have won at Alabama: 1988 and 2015. In last season's shootout game in Oxford, the Rebels wore navy helmets, navy jerseys and white pants. Ole Miss has not worn this uniform combination under the helm of Lane Kiffin, and the last time the Rebels wore this suit, they lost 59-31 at Alabama in 2019.

This marks the second time this season that the Rebels have worn their traditional gray pants, already one more time than they donned them in 2020.

Assuming that Alabama sticks with its normal uniform set, Saturday's game should be a game with modern offenses in traditional threads. Kickoff between the Rebels and Crimson Tide is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.