Ole Miss vs. Alabama the Most-Watched College Football Game of 2020

This Ole Miss vs. Alabama game keeps setting records.

On Saturday, the matchup featured the most ever total points and yards in an SEC, regulation meeting. It's now the most watched game of the entire season.

According to an ESPN press release, the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this past weekend drew 4.9-million fans. That makes it the most watched game of the season, regardless of network and the most-viewed Alabama game on the ESPN family of networks in nearly three years.

Only five college football games this season have drawn viewership numbers north of four-million viewers. The second most-watched game of the year was last week's Texas A & M and Alabama game, which drew 4.76-million viewers.

Really, networks have been loving the return of the Southeastern Conference to play. Over the course of the three weeks before the SEC came back, the average top-weekly game was pulling in just around 3.3-million viewers, and only five games on the whole year before the SEC's return cracked that three-million plateau.

Now, with the SEC's return, networks can count on about two games per week drawing north of 4-million.

