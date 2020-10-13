SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Ole Miss vs. Alabama the Most-Watched College Football Game of 2020

Nate Gabler

This Ole Miss vs. Alabama game keeps setting records.

On Saturday, the matchup featured the most ever total points and yards in an SEC, regulation meeting. It's now the most watched game of the entire season.

According to an ESPN press release, the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this past weekend drew 4.9-million fans. That makes it the most watched game of the season, regardless of network and the most-viewed Alabama game on the ESPN family of networks in nearly three years.

Only five college football games this season have drawn viewership numbers north of four-million viewers. The second most-watched game of the year was last week's Texas A&M and Alabama game, which drew 4.76-million viewers. 

Really, networks have been loving the return of the Southeastern Conference to play. Over the course of the three weeks before the SEC came back, the average top-weekly game was pulling in just around 3.3-million viewers, and only five games on the whole year before the SEC's return cracked that three-million plateau.

Now, with the SEC's return, networks can count on about two games per week drawing north of 4-million. 

More From The Grove Report:

Is It Possible to Fix the Ole Miss Defense This Year? "I Hope So"

The Grove Report's Week 4 SEC Power Rankings

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Unique Idea to Get John Rhys Plumlee on the Football Field

John Rhys Plumlee has been a non-factor thus far in 2020. So how could Lane Kiffin and Co. get Plumlee on the field? .... what if they try him on defense?

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

VIDEO: What's Up With the Lack of Defense in the SEC?

The Southeastern Conference was built on defense. Now, that's seemingly unrecognizable. So what exactly is up with SEC defenses? Let's break it down.

Nate Gabler

Vanderbilt at Missouri Becomes First SEC Game to be Postponed Due to COVID-19

Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough available players.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Defense on Pace to be Worst Unit in FBS History

The worst defense in the history of FBS football allowed 617.4 yards per game. The 2020 Ole Miss defense is one pace to go well over that figure.

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

SEC Power Rankings for Week 4

We try and keep our weekly power rankings as light-hearted as possible. But at some point, certain teams just deserve a reverse of prior perception. Here's how we're slotting the SEC through three weeks of action.

Nate Gabler

Live Blog: Ole Miss Attempts to Upset Alabama at Vaught-Hemingway

Ole Miss and Alabama are less than one hour away from kickoff. You can follow along here for updates and analysis throughout the game. The Grove Report team will also be answering any questions posed in the comment section below.

Nate Gabler

by

GroveJake

Ole Miss Receives Votes in Latest AP Poll

Despite the 1-2 record, despite the loss to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday and despite the inclusion of teams from the Big Ten and Pac12 that are yet to play a football game, the Ole Miss Rebels received votes in the latest release of the AP Poll on Sunday afternoon.

Nate Gabler

Is It Possible to Fix the Ole Miss Defense This Year? "I Hope So"

The Ole Miss defense is an abomination, a dumpster fire, a flaming liability. Call it what you want, it's just bad. But can it be fixed?

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Matt Corral Talks to Media After Alabama

Matt Corral couldn't have had a hotter start to the season. See below for everything he said to the media following the game.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Post-Alabama Press Conference

Lane Kiffin just put together the best showing by any former Nick Saban assistant against the Alabama coach, as his new look Rebels dropped a 63-48 game to Alabama. You can see everything Kiffin said after the solid Rebel showing below.

Nate Gabler