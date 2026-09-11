Ole Miss vs. Charlotte Predictions: Can the Rebels Deliver Big?

No. 9 Ole Miss came away from its season opener against Louisville with a ranked win at a neutral site, starting the season off right.

However, despite the win, the Rebels showed plenty of areas to grow in with consistency for four full quarters being atop the list. This week, Ole Miss welcomes an 0-1 Charlotte team to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in a matchup that was previously scheduled to be played in North Carolina.

As expected, Ole Miss is a large home favorite, but the key for the Rebels will be in the details.

Ahead of Ole Miss’ home opener against Charlotte on Saturday, Ole Miss On SI makes its game picks. Kickoff between the Rebels and 49ers is set for 6:45 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding leads is team out of the tunnel against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Komis (Record: 1-0)

There is zero doubt which team is going to come away with a victory in this one. But how is it going to come together is the only question? The Rebels’ starters probably won’t see the end of the third quarter, but for however long they’re in the game, Pete Golding is looking for a complete performance in all three phases. That probably goes for the team’s backups as well, but there’s a little bit more room for young players to continue to learn and develop.

Ole Miss didn’t get that complete game against Louisville to open the season. However, the circumstances last week in Nashville were far different than what it will be in Oxford during Week 2. Charlotte is coming off of an exhausting, 43-41, upset loss to The Citadel, which took three overtimes to settle. I think Ole Miss gets the complete performance it's seeking from its regular contributors in what is widely considered a tune-up game, before welcoming LSU next weekend.

Ole Miss 62, Charlotte 6

Zion Trammell (Record: 1-0)

Ole Miss picked up a massive season opening win over Louisville, but it didn't come without a few mistakes. The Rebels’ offense struggled in the first half and the defense surrendered chunk plays in the second half.

Ole Miss would love to play a complete game on Saturday and fix some of those key issues. The Rebels easily handle Charlotte and get to 2-0.

Ole Miss 52, Charlotte 6

Daylan Flowers (Record: 1-0)

A grueling first game filled with injuries, the Rebels need to have a bounce back weekend, and execute for all four quarters this weekend. The Rebels should win with ease, but Charlotte’s rushing and passing attack could prove to cause problems for at least one drive. The Ole Miss offense needs to be more diverse in the first half, spreading the ball out, and utilizing different backs are the keys to the teams success.

Ole Miss 57, Charlotte 7

Tanner Shapiro (Record: 1-0)

The Rebels head back to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to take on the Charlotte 49ers in what should be a blowout. With Ole Miss likely to rest players dealing with injuries or injury concerns, expect plenty of new faces to see the field on Saturday.

Ole Miss 53, Charlotte 7

Ethan Travel (Record: 1-0)

After surviving a nail biter against Louisville, Ole Miss should try to lay the foundation of what this team can do. Not needing a whole half for the offense to get going or no second-half defensive collapse. With Kewan most likely resting this game, the other members of the backfield are going to have to prove that the noise around the depth being one of the nations best isn't just talk. Ole Miss didn’t showcase the team’s best qualities, that should be the goal for Charlotte.

Ole Miss 45, Charlotte 10

Jayden Koss (Record: 1-0)

In a game featuring this much of a talent gap, I expect the Rebels to win easily. Charlotte is coming off a loss to a FCS team in The Citadel Bulldogs whereas Ole Miss is coming off a ranked win against Louisville. The Rebels, even in a week that's likely dedicated to resting up some players, should keep momentum up and steamroll Charlotte.

Ole Miss 41, Charlotte 13

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