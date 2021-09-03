Ole Miss Week 1 Game Preview: What To Expect From Louisville
The Ole Miss Rebels are heading into the 2021 regular season with high expectations behind Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral, and their explosive offensive attack
On Monday night, The Rebels will open the season in front of a neutral crowd at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta against the Louisville Cardinals, in will be the first matchup ever between the two programs.
Check out the first part of TheGroveReport.com's game week preview of Louisville below:
Louisville
2021 Record: 4-7 (3-7 ACC)
Head coach: Scott Satterfield
Scott Satterfield is 12–12 in two seasons as the head coach of Louisville
Offensive Set: Multiple
Defensive Set: 3-4
Returning starters on Offense: 7
Louisville’s offense returns largely intact, with seven starters returning on an offense with some real playmakers.
Projected starters on Offense:
QB Malik Cunningham
RB Jalen Mitchell
WR Braden Smith
WR Jordan Watkins
WR Justin Marshall
TE Dez Melton
LT Trevor Reid
LG Caleb Chandler
C Cole Bentley
RG Adonis Boone
RT Renato Brown
Returning starters on Defense: 6
Similar to the offense, the Cardinals’ defense returns the majority of its starters, including impact defensive back, Kei’Trel Clark
Projected starters on Defense:
DE Ramon Puryear
NT Malik Clark
DE YaYa Diaby
OLB Yasir Abdullah or Nick Okeke
ILB C.J. Avery
ILB Monty Montgomery
OLB Marvin Dallas
CB Chandler Jones
CB Kei'Trel Clark
S Kenderick Duncan
S Benjamin Perry
Newcomers to Know:
RB Trevion Cooley
Arguably the top offensive recruit for the Cardinals in the 2021 class, Trevion Cooley will have every opportunity to shine during his freshman season. Cooley ran the ball r98 times for 959 yards and 14 touchdowns in just seven games as a junior, skipping his senior season to enroll with the Cardinals.
DE Ashton Gillotte
One of the top recruits for the 2021 class for the Cardinals, Ashton Gillotte is expected to make an impact early and often for the defense, and provide solid depth off of the edge.
After Ole Miss:
After taking on Ole Miss the Cardinals will head home to take on Eastern Kentucky on September 11.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here