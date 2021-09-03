Ole Miss Week 1 Game Preview: What To Expect From Louisville

The Ole Miss Rebels will open the 2021 regular season this Monday Night against the Louisville Cardinals

The Ole Miss Rebels are heading into the 2021 regular season with high expectations behind Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral, and their explosive offensive attack

On Monday night, The Rebels will open the season in front of a neutral crowd at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta against the Louisville Cardinals, in will be the first matchup ever between the two programs.

Check out the first part of TheGroveReport.com's game week preview of Louisville below:

Louisville

2021 Record: 4-7 (3-7 ACC)

Head coach: Scott Satterfield

Scott Satterfield is 12–12 in two seasons as the head coach of Louisville

Offensive Set: Multiple

Defensive Set: 3-4

Returning starters on Offense: 7

Louisville’s offense returns largely intact, with seven starters returning on an offense with some real playmakers.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Malik Cunningham

RB Jalen Mitchell

WR Braden Smith

WR Jordan Watkins

WR Justin Marshall

TE Dez Melton

LT Trevor Reid

LG Caleb Chandler

C Cole Bentley

RG Adonis Boone

RT Renato Brown

Returning starters on Defense: 6

Similar to the offense, the Cardinals’ defense returns the majority of its starters, including impact defensive back, Kei’Trel Clark

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Ramon Puryear

NT Malik Clark

DE YaYa Diaby

OLB Yasir Abdullah or Nick Okeke

ILB C.J. Avery

ILB Monty Montgomery

OLB Marvin Dallas

CB Chandler Jones

CB Kei'Trel Clark

S Kenderick Duncan

S Benjamin Perry

Newcomers to Know:

RB Trevion Cooley

Arguably the top offensive recruit for the Cardinals in the 2021 class, Trevion Cooley will have every opportunity to shine during his freshman season. Cooley ran the ball r98 times for 959 yards and 14 touchdowns in just seven games as a junior, skipping his senior season to enroll with the Cardinals.

DE Ashton Gillotte

One of the top recruits for the 2021 class for the Cardinals, Ashton Gillotte is expected to make an impact early and often for the defense, and provide solid depth off of the edge.

After Ole Miss:

After taking on Ole Miss the Cardinals will head home to take on Eastern Kentucky on September 11.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter