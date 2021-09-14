Ole Miss Week 3 Game Preview: What To Expect From Tulane

The Rebels and Green Wave will meet for the 70th time on Saturday night.

Ole Miss has started the 2021 season 2-0 after knocking off Louisville and Austin Peay to open its season, and the Rebels will welcome Tulane to Oxford in Week 3.

The Green Wave have started the season hotter than some expected, giving Oklahoma a run for its money in Week 1 in a 40-35 final score and smoking Morgan State 69-20 last Saturday. Tulane averages 297 passing yards per game alongside 197 rushing yards, so they have the ability to be multidimensional on that side of the football.

Quarterback Michael Pratt has been a large part of the Green Wave's success on offense, passing for 420 yards and five touchdowns thus far. Tulane is yet to have an individual player over 100 rushing yards this season; instead they have gone by committee with 13 players having at least one carry after the first two weeks.

In the latest installment of the AP Poll, Ole Miss comes in ranked No. 17 in the country. Tulane is unranked.

Tulane

Record: 1-1

Head Coach: Willie Fritz

Fritz is 30-34 in his career at Tulane and has held the position since 2016.

Projected Offensive Starters:

QB Michael Pratt

HB Cameron Carroll

WR Duece Watts

WR Jaetavian Toles

WR Jha'Quan Jackson

LT Joey Claybrook

LG Corey Dublin

C Sincere Haynesworth

RG Caleb Thomas

RT Rashad Green

TE Tyrick James

Projected Defensive Starters:

DE JoJo Dorceus

NT Jeffery Johnson

DT Eric Hicks Jr.

DL Angelo Anderson

LB Nick Anderson

LB Dorian Williams

LB Kevin Henry

CB Jaylon Monroe

FS Macon Clark

SS Larry Brooks

CB Lance Robinson

No. 17 Ole Miss

Record: 2-0

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin

Kiffin is 7-5 in his career at Ole Miss.

Statistical Leaders:

Passing: Matt Corral -- 43-of-65 for 662 yards and six touchdowns

Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. -- 16 rushes for 110 yards

Receiving: Dontario Drummond -- 15 receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns

After Ole Miss:

Following its date with the Rebels, Tulane will (hopefully) return home to face UAB. Tulane has yet to play a true home game due to the damage perpetuated by Hurricane Ida.

