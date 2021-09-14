Ole Miss Week 3 Game Preview: What To Expect From Tulane
Ole Miss has started the 2021 season 2-0 after knocking off Louisville and Austin Peay to open its season, and the Rebels will welcome Tulane to Oxford in Week 3.
The Green Wave have started the season hotter than some expected, giving Oklahoma a run for its money in Week 1 in a 40-35 final score and smoking Morgan State 69-20 last Saturday. Tulane averages 297 passing yards per game alongside 197 rushing yards, so they have the ability to be multidimensional on that side of the football.
Quarterback Michael Pratt has been a large part of the Green Wave's success on offense, passing for 420 yards and five touchdowns thus far. Tulane is yet to have an individual player over 100 rushing yards this season; instead they have gone by committee with 13 players having at least one carry after the first two weeks.
In the latest installment of the AP Poll, Ole Miss comes in ranked No. 17 in the country. Tulane is unranked.
Check out the first part of TheGroveReport.com's game week preview of Tulane below:
READ MORE: Ole Miss Rushing Attack Won't Rely on One Back, and That's OK
Tulane
Record: 1-1
Head Coach: Willie Fritz
Fritz is 30-34 in his career at Tulane and has held the position since 2016.
Projected Offensive Starters:
QB Michael Pratt
HB Cameron Carroll
WR Duece Watts
WR Jaetavian Toles
WR Jha'Quan Jackson
LT Joey Claybrook
LG Corey Dublin
C Sincere Haynesworth
RG Caleb Thomas
RT Rashad Green
TE Tyrick James
Projected Defensive Starters:
Recommended for You
DE JoJo Dorceus
NT Jeffery Johnson
DT Eric Hicks Jr.
DL Angelo Anderson
LB Nick Anderson
LB Dorian Williams
LB Kevin Henry
CB Jaylon Monroe
FS Macon Clark
SS Larry Brooks
CB Lance Robinson
No. 17 Ole Miss
Record: 2-0
Head Coach: Lane Kiffin
Kiffin is 7-5 in his career at Ole Miss.
Statistical Leaders:
Passing: Matt Corral -- 43-of-65 for 662 yards and six touchdowns
Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. -- 16 rushes for 110 yards
Receiving: Dontario Drummond -- 15 receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns
After Ole Miss:
Following its date with the Rebels, Tulane will (hopefully) return home to face UAB. Tulane has yet to play a true home game due to the damage perpetuated by Hurricane Ida.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.