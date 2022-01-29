Ole Miss Wide Receiver Braylon Sanders Is Heading To Mobile

Ole Miss senior wide receiver Braylon Sanders will participate in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl Twitter account announced Friday that Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders has accepted his invite to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl:

Sanders will be playing for the National Team and will be coached by the New York Jets coaching assistants.

The senior bowl's Twitter account also announced that this year both teams would not be coached by the Jets' or Lions' head coaches:

The Reese's Senior Bowl started back in 1950 and allows college seniors who have been invited to the NFL Draft to showcase their skills one more time in front of hundreds of NFL scouts and coaches.

Sanders was invited to the senior bowl after recording 24 receptions, 549 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in 2021 averaging 22.9 yards per reception. Sanders' best game in 2021 was against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Sanders only made two catches but added on 127 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Mississippi wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) and Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) celebrate a touchdown against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaunt-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Bruce Newman) Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Hogansville, Ga., native totaled 69 receptions, 1,453 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns in his five years at Ole Miss.

Sanders will be joining Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl but Drummond will be on the opposing team.

Drummond will be playing for the American Team and will be coached by the Detriot Lions coaching assistants. Sanders and Drummond are the only Ole Miss Rebels that will be participating in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Drummond was the Rebel's number one wideout in 2021 and recorded 76 receptions, 1,028 yards, and eight touchdowns in 2021 averaging 13.5 yards per reception.

The annual Reese's Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, February 5.

