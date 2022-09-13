Ole Miss Week 3 Opponent Preview: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a dominant performance against the Central Arkansas Bears, and they plan to keep up the level of play as they travel to Georgia Tech and face the Yellow Jackets in Week 3.

While Ole Miss continues to improve their team chemistry after adding a ton of new players this offseason, the Yellow Jackets' roster brought back many familiar faces.

The Rebels and Yellow Jackets will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Here is preview of what the Rebels can expect when they arrive in Georgia.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

2022 Record: 1-1

Head Coach: Geoff Collins (fourth season)

Collins holds a 9-25 record after three straight three-win seasons as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach.

Returning Offensive Leaders

Passing: Jeff Sims

Sims appeared in seven games and made six starts, and he was bitten by the injury bug in the Yellow Jackets’ 2021 season. He still led the team with 1,468 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions on 188 passing attempts.

Through two games this season Sims has thrown for 264 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 53 passing attempts.

Rushing: Dontae Smith

Smith: 68 carries, 378 yards, four touchdowns, and averaged a team-best 5.6 yards per carry

This year Smith already has 20 carries for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 6.6 yards per carry

Receiving: Malachi Carter

Carter: 37 receptions, 489 yards, two touchdowns, and averaged 13.2 yards per reception

Carter has 4 receptions, 46 yards, zero touchdowns and is averaging 11.5 yards per reception this year

Returning Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Ayinde Eley

Eley: 88 tackles, 3.5 TFLs

In just two games this season, Eley already has 20 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries

Interceptions: Charlie Thomas

Thomas: Two interceptions

Through two weeks, Thomas has one interception this season

Sacks: Charlie Thomas

Thomas: three sacks, 10 TFLs

Thomas has one sack so far this season.

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.