Ole Miss Fires On All Cylinders, Winning Big Against Central Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels kept their foot on the gas all night with a dominating performance against the Central Arkansas Bears wining 59-3.

Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart shared the field in this one, and both quarterbacks made some plays. Altmyer moved the offense into the opponent's territory for the majority of the first half until he exited the game with an apparent injury to his throwing arm. He finished with two passing touchdowns and one rushing. Dart would then enter the game for the final drive of the first half. He completed 66% of his passes and threw two touchdowns on the night.

The offense as a whole played much better than last week. The running back room shined again, and this time, it was freshman Quinshon Judkins that stole the show. Judkins couldn’t be stopped, running for 104 yards on ten carries. The young man out from Pike Road, Alabama, averaged a whopping ten yards per carry, moving the chains every time he ran the ball. And while his game speaks for himself, the offensive line dominated at the point of attack, creating running lanes all night.

The receivers also stepped up after a quiet performance last week. Senior Jonathan Mingo led the way with three catches for 103 yards. He was a human highlight real in this one averaging 34 yards per catch. Junior Dayton Wade put up solid numbers hauling in three catches for 61 yards, and senior Malik Heath also grabbed three balls for 52 yards and a score. Sophomore transfer Michael Trigg rounded out the groups solid performances with five grabs, for 28 yards, and three scores tying a school record for most in a single game.

While the offense put on an electrifying performance, the defense completely shutdown the Bears, limiting them to only three points on the night. The Rebels defense sacked Bears quarterback Will McElvain one and half times and forced him into throwing an interception to junior safety Isheem Young. Linebacker Troy Brown, lineman Tywone Malone, and safety Otis Reese all tied for the team high in tackles with five. The special teams unit also showed up big, creating three turnovers of their own.

This was a very impressive outing for the entire Rebels squad, and they hit the road next week to play Georgia Tech on Sep. 17 at 2:30.

