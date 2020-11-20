Otis Reese Deemed Eligible by NCAA for Remainder of 2020

Better late than never. Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese has been granted a transfer waiver and is now eligible to play for the remaining games of the 2020 football season, it was announced Friday.

After Reese' original waiver request was denied, a waiver was resubmitted on different grounds and was granted.

"We appreciate the NCAA's consideration of this matter and look forward to Otis participating in the remainder of the season," said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. "We are grateful for the diligence of everyone involved in this process."

Reese, a transfer from Georgia, saw action in 25 career games with the Bulldogs during his two seasons in Athens. The Leesburg, Georgia, native finished his UGA career with 16 career tackles. He will have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules and will be eligible in 2021 with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Lee County High School standout was a consensus four-star prospect and was the No. 5 outside linebacker nationally in the 2018 class. Reese was the No. 56 overall prospect according to Rivals and the No. 87 recruit to 247Sports. Rivals listed Reese as the No. 8 prospect in the state of Georgia.

Reese, who earned the 2017 Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year by both the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia Sports Writers Association, helped lead Lee County to a 14-1 season and the GHSA Class 6A Title as a senior. Reese was named to the USA Today 2017 All-USA Georgia first team defense, in addition to being named a member of the 2017 all-state Class 6A first team defense by both the AJC and GSWA.

He was an all-state first team DB by both the AP and AJC in 2016 after recording 65 tackles, 10 for loss, as well as five sacks and three INTs as a junior.