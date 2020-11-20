SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Otis Reese Deemed Eligible by NCAA for Remainder of 2020

Nate Gabler

Better late than never. Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese has been granted a transfer waiver and is now eligible to play for the remaining games of the 2020 football season, it was announced Friday.

After Reese' original waiver request was denied, a waiver was resubmitted on different grounds and was granted.

"We appreciate the NCAA's consideration of this matter and look forward to Otis participating in the remainder of the season," said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. "We are grateful for the diligence of everyone involved in this process."

Reese, a transfer from Georgia, saw action in 25 career games with the Bulldogs during his two seasons in Athens. The Leesburg, Georgia, native finished his UGA career with 16 career tackles. He will have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules and will be eligible in 2021 with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Lee County High School standout was a consensus four-star prospect and was the No. 5 outside linebacker nationally in the 2018 class. Reese was the No. 56 overall prospect according to Rivals and the No. 87 recruit to 247Sports. Rivals listed Reese as the No. 8 prospect in the state of Georgia.

Reese, who earned the 2017 Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year by both the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia Sports Writers Association, helped lead Lee County to a 14-1 season and the GHSA Class 6A Title as a senior. Reese was named to the USA Today 2017 All-USA Georgia first team defense, in addition to being named a member of the 2017 all-state Class 6A first team defense by both the AJC and GSWA.

He was an all-state first team DB by both the AP and AJC in 2016 after recording 65 tackles, 10 for loss, as well as five sacks and three INTs as a junior.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It's Time To Question if the Egg Bowl Will Even Happen in 2020...

With this weekend's Ole Miss trip to Texas A&M postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the Aggie side... but what's really concerning this week is a growing sense that the Egg Bowl next weekend may also be in question.

Nate Gabler

by

EarlyWinner

Devontae Shuler Named Second-Team Preseason All-SEC

For the second consecutive season, Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler has been named Preseason All-SEC by the conference coaches.

Nate Gabler

Breaking Down Lane Kiffin's Clipboard Toss: How High Did it Go? How Fast Did He Run?

Lane Kiffin launched his *clipboard* into orbit and took off running. So it's time to answer the hard questions. How high up did it actually go? How fast was he running? That and more.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Head Coach Kermit Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19, Could Miss Games

Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis may not be coaching in the team's first two games of the 2020-21 season.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Monday Press Conference

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with media in his regular Monday afternoon time slot. Here's everything Kiffin said about this impromptu bye week, last week's game against South Carolina, and more.

Nate Gabler

SEC Postpones Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M This Weekend, Announce Tentative Date for Rescheduling

The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game of November 21 has been postponed due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Nate Gabler

COLUMN: A Tale of Two Units for Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss' offense is firing on all cylinders late in the season while the defense is still lagging behind, but the future is bright for the Rebels.

JohnGillespie

Matt Corral and Elijah Moore combine for another record-breaking performance

Corral and Moore broke deeper into the Ole Miss record books in a 59-42 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

JohnGillespie

Ole Miss wins shootout with South Carolina behind record-breaking offensive performance

Ole Miss won a shootout over South Carolina on Saturday night behind a record-setting offensive performance. The win marked Ole Miss' second-straight and third in 2020.

JohnGillespie

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

Below you can find information on how to watch the Ole Miss football game and a few more details surrounding this week's matchup.

Nate Gabler