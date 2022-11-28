Paul Finebaum Blasts Lane Kiffin For 'BS' Statement On Contract Extension

After much speculation and fanfare, Lane Kiffin is remaining the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Kiffin was rumored to be tied to the coaching vacancy with the Auburn Tigers this season, but he recently put those rumors to rest following the Rebels' loss in the Egg Bowl to Mississippi State.

"I had a meeting with the team and the staff and told them I was staying and it would be announced after the game," Kiffin said. "I didn't want it to be about me staying before the game, but about the team."

Paul Finebaum, however, isn't buying the statement that Kiffin gave regarding why he didn't put the rumors to rest sooner.

"He did not announce that he was staying at Ole Miss before the game because he thought it might adversely affect his team. I don't understand what that means," Finebaum said. "It seems like if you're about to play the biggest game of the year, and you say, 'Guys, I've been offered a job, but I'm staying here, bam!'"

"I mean, that's total BS," Finebaum continued. "I mean, only Lane Kiffin could not only say that, but until this conversation, get away with it, because I know people will go like, 'Oh yeah, well you're right, Lane.'"

Kiffin and Finebaum have a history of exchanging words through the years, and this comment could simply add to that saga moving forward.

