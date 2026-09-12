Pete Golding Announces Kewan Lacy Injury Update for Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding has made an important announcement about the injury status of star running back Kewan Lacy.

Golding said that Lacy (thigh) is expected to suit up and play in Saturday's matchup against Charlotte, per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Ole Miss linebacker Keaton Thomas (ankle) is also expected to play.

Lacy suffered a thigh bruise in the season-opening win over No. 24 Louisville that caused him to miss nearly the entire second half. He finished with 17 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown along with four catches for 19 yards.

Ole Miss managed to win a 41-38 thriller over the Cardinals while leaning on a committee of transfer running backs in Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey, who combined to post 14 carries for 52 yards as Lacy sat. Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss also had notable production in the running game with nine carries for 60 yards and a touchdown.

It's Unclear How Much Kewan Lacy Will Play vs. Charlotte

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) goes through drills against the Louisville Cardinals during pre-game warm-ups at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given that Charlotte is coming off a loss to an FCS program in The Citadel, Ole Miss will likely win in blowout fashion.

As a result, many Rebel fans feel it's best if Lacy doesn't play at all in order to avoid further injury before heading into the LSU game on Sept. 19.

However, it's still early in the season. Any reps Lacy can get, regardless of the opponent, are important as he looks to build momentum in what hopes to be a Heisman-level year.

Ole Miss fans shouldn't be expecting Lacy to finish with 20+ touches against Charlotte. If the Rebels pull away early, it's hard to imagine him playing much in the second half, if at all.

Thamel reported that Lacy "could see limited snaps" against Charlotte.

This will give players like Frazier and Lindsey to receive extended playing time. After all, the Rebels brought them in out of the portal in order to take some of the load off of Lacy's shoulders. Now is the perfect time to test out that approach.

Last season, Lacy posted 306 carries for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

If what he did in just one half against Louisville is any indication for what his season could like, Lacy could be rolling his way to the Doak Walker Award and beyond.

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