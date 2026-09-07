Ole Miss Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Louisville

After Ole Miss' walk-off win against Louisville in Nissan Stadium tonight, it's time to look back and grade the performances of all the position groups for the Rebels.

Let's start at quarterback:

Quarterback: A-

An interception and lost fumble make it impossible to give quarterback Trinidad Chambliss an A+ or A, but besides those two turnovers Chambliss had 386 yards and four touchdowns and led the Rebels to a win that saw them put up 41 points. It wasn't perfect, but it was win fitting of a QB with Heisman aspirations.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) warms up prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back: C-

It feels slightly unfair to give this low of a grade to the running backs considering Heisman hopeful Kewan Lacy went down early. Unfortunately, none of Lacy, JT Lindsey and Makhi Frazier even averaged four yards per carry on 31 carries.

Wide Receiver/Tight End: A

We're combining tight ends and wide receivers because most of the notable plays from the Rebels' tight ends came through the air. Starting tight end Caleb Odom had a breakout game catching three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also showed flexibility, often being lined up in the slot.

Rebels' starting wide receiver Deuce Alexander practically dragged this group up to an A by himself with a five-reception, 159-yard and two-touchdown performance. Horatio Fields also found his place in the offense. The only thing holding this group back from an A+ is the lack of production from guys like Johntay Cook, Darren Gill Jr., Caleb Cunningham and more.

Offensive Line: C-

This C- is generous for an offensive line unit that struggled throughout the game. Trinidad Chambliss took no sacks but that's mostly due to his own elite pocket presence, not his protection.

He was running to avoid sacks throughout the game and won in spite of his offensive line, not because of it. That's not even mentioning the running game that never picked up steam.

Defensive Line: B

Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line was a strength in tonight's game. Kam Franklin, Blake Purchase, Will Echoles and more all had their moments to shine. However, the unit also got beat a number of times, including on Kienholz's rushing touchdown late that tied the game.

Linebacker: B+

The linebacking corps was arguably the strongest part of the Rebel defense today. Transfer Keaton Thomas felt like he was all over the field early.

Thomas, Luke Ferrelli, and Suntarine Perkins all came up clutch at different moments and their combined effort went a long way to limit an explosive Louisville offense.

Defensive Back: D

The only reason this grade isn't an F is because the Rebels found a way to come out with a win. It's inexcusable to allow a quarterback who hasn't started a game since high school in 2022 to put up 300 yards and two touchdowns. The unit consistently felt just a tick slow and like there was potential to make plays that just wasn't being reached.

If Pete Golding wants to stay competitive through SEC play, the secondary has to get in check.

Special Teams: B

We want to give the special teams unit an A because Lucas Carnero made the walk-off field goal to win the game. Unfortunately, it's hard to ignore the missed field goal from earlier in the game and the should've-been missed field goal that was erased because of a questionable roughing the kicker call.

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