Pete Golding Knows Austin Simmons Better Than Almost Anyone

In today's transfer portal era, it's no longer shocking to see players line up against former teammates. The Ole Miss Rebels experienced it at the highest level when they played Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers earlier in the season.

This week, the Ole Miss defense will prepare for quarterback Austin Simmons and wide receiver Cayden Lee. Both players spent multiple seasons in Oxford but will play for the opposition on Saturday.

As Pete Golding prepares his team for Missouri, his knowledge of Simmons could help.

Golding Knows Simmons Well

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding kept a close eye on Simmons during his time at Ole Miss. He spoke highly of the former Rebel quarterback.

"It's scary to know how good he is and how talented he is," Golding said. "Love Austin; he did an unbelievable job while he was here. He's got elite arm talent, always has, and is more athletic than you think."

But Golding schemed against Simmons directly in practice. He was asked if that presents an advantage.

"There are certain things you gotta go back from a scrimmage standpoint and all those things, what affected him and what didn't affect him," Golding said. "So you know a little bit about the personality and the mentality. Different offense now, different scheme, different design and all those type of things, but I think it helps more than it hurts when you know a guys demeanor and how they think..."

Simmons was Ole Miss' starting quarterback last season before an injury saw Trinidad Chambliss take the job, and the rest is history. Simmons transferred to Missouri and has been sensational this year. He's thrown for 1,434 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and just one interception.

He'll be one of the tougher quarterbacks that Ole Miss faces this season, but the familiarity should help. However, Simmons massive improvement makes the assignment tougher. Both Golding and Simmons understand each other's tendencies.

Golding said the biggest challenge, regardless of the opponent, is how the defense can make the same things look different. He added that Ole Miss will try to disguise coverages to make any quarterback indecisive. Golding will try to confuse Simmons and force mistakes.

The Rebels' defense responded well against Vanderbilt, but they'll face a much better opponent in Missouri. Golding's relationship with Simmons could be advantageous, but the Tigers' quarterback is playing at a high level.

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