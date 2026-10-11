Ole Miss Answered 3 Major Questions Against Vanderbilt

There are few things in the world better than a victory Sunday in Oxford, Mississippi.

Pete Golding’s team dominated the Commodores with a 52-17 win in Nashville. Ole Miss controlled the game on both sides of the ball, forcing turnovers, capitalizing on scoring opportunities, and getting production from multiple backfield players.

While the season only gets harder from here on out, the Rebels showed encouraging signs ahead of a challenging schedule.

Can The Rebels Finish Drives?

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball during the game between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, October. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, they can.

While there has been no doubt that the Rebels' offense is one of the most powerful units in the country, it seemed especially prevalent in Gainesville that the problem was not getting chunk yards; rather, it was turning these drives into seven points.

That was not an issue against Vanderbilt. Ole Miss scored 52 points, finding success through the air and on the ground while consistently putting pressure on the Commodores' defense. The Rebels established control early and did not need to rely on one player to generate their offensive production.

The performance was an encouraging response from an offense that needs to stay productive as SEC play continues. Ole Miss showed it can finish drives and spread the ball around, giving the Rebels a foundation to build on heading into their next matchup.

Can The Defense Step Up In Big Moments?

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels EDGE Blake Purchase (3) reaches for Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss needed a response from its defense after struggling to contain Florida's rushing attack in its previous game. The Rebels had to show they could create pressure, limit explosive plays and force opposing offenses into mistakes.

It got that response in a big way.

The defense delivered that response against Vanderbilt, forcing four turnovers and recording three sacks. The Rebels turned those takeaways into 24 points, including a fumble-return touchdown from Suntarine Perkins late in the first half. Blake Purchase also recorded two sacks, giving Ole Miss another disruptive presence along the defensive front.

The performance was a significant step forward for a unit that needed to regain its confidence. Vanderbilt managed just 103 rushing yards, and Ole Miss consistently put pressure on quarterback Jared Curtis. While the defense still allowed 14 second-half points, the Rebels showed they could generate the turnovers and pressure needed to change the course of a game.

After seeing everything crumble in The Swamp, it was calming to see the Rebel defense return to the level fans know the unit is capable of playing at.

Is The Run Game Doomed Without Kewan Lacy?

Vanderbilt Commodores defensive end Miles Capers (29) and Vanderbilt Commodores safety CJ Heard tackle Mississippi Rebels running back Makhi Frazier (25) during the game between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, October. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No, it is not.

While it was great to see Kewan Lacy back in a Rebel uniform, it was even better that the score allowed him to sit and watch the second half.

The run game did not look productive against Florida without the impetus of Lacy, leaving a ton of questions surrounding whether players like JT Lindsey and Makhi Frazier were able to fill in for #5. In Nashville, Frazier displayed that he is more than capable of taking the reins when needed.

The Michigan State transfer carried 13 times for 75 yards in his role as Lacy's understudy, showing fans that their is a formidable deputy to a injury riddled Kewan Lacy.

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