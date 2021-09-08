Dontario Drummond Graded As Nation's Top WR After Week 1

September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
Search
Publish date:

PFF Grades Ole Miss' Dontario Drummond As Nation's Top WR In Week 1

After a dominant showing in week one, Ole Miss wideout Dontario Drummond is beginning to turn heads across the country
Author:

On Monday, the Ole Miss Rebels put forth a dominant showing in their 43-24 win over the Louisville Cardinals, and as a result, one of their top players, wide receiver Dontario Drummond, is garnering national attention. 

Drummond, who faced the unenviable task of replacing the production of former Rebels star Elijah Moore, was Matt Corral's top target in the game, catching nine passes for 177 yards and a touchdown -- good enough to earn him the highest grade of any FBS receiver in the country for week 1, per Pro Football Focus.

After the game, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was particularly impressed by Drummond, and how he has adjusted to the pressure of replacing the now New York Jets receiver. 

READ MORE: Ole Miss Ranked In Latest AP Poll; Where Did They Fall?

"You never know when you play in these systems and they go to take away people, and we got a lot of soft coverage outside and really deep, which statistically you wouldn't think that would be the case, but they stayed deep and didn't let us get behind them, and that takes away your outside receivers a little more," Kiffin said on Monday night. "He's our slot, like Elijah was a year ago. So he ended up getting a lot more catches and a lot more opportunities. So nine, 177, with one coming back, it was a really cool day by him."

Recommended for You

Drummond was so good, in fact, that was not just PFF's top FBS wideout for Week 1, but their top FBS pass catcher for Week 1 since the 2014 season.

However, despite being a preseason First-Team All-SEC contender, and being seen as Ole Miss' No. 1 guy, Drummond even surprised himself on Monday night. 

"I kind of surprised myself," Drummond said in Wednesday's media availability. "I didn't know I was going to get that many targets. Every chance I got, I made a play."

Drummond will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday when the Rebels welcome Austin Peay to Vaught Hemmingway Stadium for the team's home opener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Dontario Drummond
Football

Dontario Drummond Graded As Nation's Top WR After Week 1

USATSI_16698893
Football

Ole Miss Week 2 Game Preview: What To Expect From Austin Peay

USATSI_16698850
Football

Ole Miss Freshman Kicker Caden Costa Named SEC Co-Freshman Of The Week

USATSI_16698877
Football

LOOK: Relive The Rebels Dominating 43-24 Win Over Louisville

USATSI_16698889
Football

Ole Miss Football Ranked In Latest AP Poll; Where Did They Fall?

USATSI_16698895
Football

Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After Louisville Win?

USATSI_16698915
Football

Even Without Lane Kiffin, The Ole Miss Offense Looked Stout In Season Opener

USATSI_16698864
Football

Calm and Efficient: Charting Ole Miss QB Matt Corral's Week 1 Performance