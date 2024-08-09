'Play Fast!' Pete Golding Expresses Confidence in Ole Miss' Depth on Defensive Front
One of the Ole Miss Rebels' biggest improvements on paper this offseason has come along the defensive front, and the shark-emoji-tweeter himself was finally able to discuss his side of the ball on Thursday.
Defensive coordinator Pete Golding is known for posting a shark emoji to X (formerly Twitter) when Ole Miss lands a commitment, and he was a busy man this offseason. Ole Miss landed some marquee talent on defense through the portal, including defensive lineman Walter Nolen and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.
Pair those names with returning production from Jared Ivey, JJ Pegues and Suntarine Perkins, and the Rebels suddenly look like a scary team to opposing offensive lines.
How has Golding adjusted his coaching approach with so many new faces on his side of the ball? According to him, he's tried to make the transition as easy as possible.
"I think where the game's at now with the portal and taking guys the way we do, you've got to do a good job of keeping it simple and letting those guys line up and play fast," Golding said.
It helps that "line up and play fast" seems to fit the type of players the Rebels landed through the transfer market. With so much experience up front, Golding believes he has true depth on that area of the field now, and he will be able to keep players fresh throughout the year, assuming they stay healthy.
"I think we've got eight or nine guys that you're going to see up front that are going to rotate, have a role and play," Golding said. "And I think when you play really good teams like Georgia, if you don't have depth at that position, it's going to be a long day."
Since Lane Kiffin arrived as the head coach in Oxford prior to the 2020 season, Ole Miss has been known for its offensive prowess. That should once again be the case in 2024, but if Golding's defense can be just as productive, the Rebels have a rather high ceiling this fall.