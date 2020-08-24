Position Previews: Ole Miss Searching for Offensive Line Depth

Eli Johnson isn't going to be an option, something this Ole Miss staff didn't know until the day before training camp opened. That presents massive question marks along the offensive line.

As we near closer to a season that will get under way in just over one month, The Grove Report will be breaking down each position group as we get deeper into training camp.

On Saturday, we took a deeper dive into the Rebel secondary. Today, the offensive line.

Returning Starters: Ben Brown, Royce Newman, Nick Broeker

With Johnson, the team's returning starting center, making the decision to sit out this season, redshirt junior Ben Brown seems to be making the full-time move from right guard to center. He played a bit of the center role last year, but started all 12 games at right guard.

Royce Newman is making a move from left guard to right tackle, the position he was recruited as. One year ago he allowed just one sack in 416 pass blocks. In his eyes, the speed and getting back to the basics of playing tackle again will take a bit of time, but he was a four-star recruit out of high school at that role.

Broeker will be the guy protecting the blind side. A four-star recruit in the 2019 class, he played in all 12 games as a freshman at left tackle, eventually being named a freshman All-American.

Returning Contributors: Jalen Cunningham

Outside the three returning starters, Jalen Cunningham is the only returning player with significant experience. A redshirt freshman in 2019, Cunningham saw snaps in ten games as a reserve at guard.

Other Returners: Jeremy James, Bryce Ramsey, Hamilton Hall, Carter Colquitt, Reece McIntyre, Caleb Warren

Everyone in this group appeared in less than two games in 2019 and redshirted. That said, Ole Miss is going to need to call upon this group for at least one starter and a number of reserve players. Jeremy James and Bryce Ramsey are the two names to keep an eye on as most likely to get significant work. James, at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, was a consensus three-star prospect in 2019 from Georgia. James projects more as a tackle whereas Ramsey, at 6-foot-1 and 340 pounds, projects more as a guard.

Newcomers: Eli Acker, Tobias Braun, Cedric Melton

Both Acker and Brown are towering tackle prospects as freshman and two guys that Kiffin targeted very quickly upon arrival to Oxford. Acker stands at 6-foot-6 out of Columbus, Miss. and Brown at 6-foot-7 out of Connecticut. Both could stand to put on some weight as freshman to be ready to compete at the SEC level, but don't be surprised if they saw some time as true freshmen.

Opted Out: Eli Johnson

One day before training camp opened, returning starting center Eli Johnson opted out of the 2020 season. Remember, Johnson's father David Johnson had a very public and lengthy battle with COVID-19 over the summer.

