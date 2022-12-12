Skip to main content

Quinshon Judkins Named Among Early Candidates For 2023 Heisman

The Rebels back had a record-setting freshman season in Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins had a stellar freshman season and acquired numerous postseason honors as a result. Now, he is an early candidate for the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Athlon Sports released its candidates to challenge USC quarterback Caleb Williams for the award next fall, and Judkins made the list along with other names across the country. Here is the entry that Athlon put with Judkins' name.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss
Judkins returns to power the high-octane Ole Miss offense after a record-setting freshman season (1,474 yards and 16 scores).

Judkins, the Rebels’ leading running back this season, was tabbed a Freshman All-American by The Athletic, was named SEC Freshman of the Year, and laid claim to the National Freshman of the Year according to CBS Sports.

Judkins is the anchor for an Ole Miss rushing attack that currently leads the SEC and is ranked third nationally in rushing yards per game with 216.6.

