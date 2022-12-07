Ole Miss Running Back Quinshon Judkins Named 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins has added another postseason accolade to his resume as the Pike Road, Ala., native was named the SEC Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.

Judkins was named the SEC's top newcomer after leading the conference in multiple rushing categories as a freshman. The Ole Miss tailback finished the regular season with 251 carries, 1,476 rushing yards, and 16 rushing touchdowns, setting the Ole Miss single-season record for both rushing yards and touchdowns along the way.

Judkins is now the second Rebel in program history to be honored as the top freshman in the SEC, joining former Ole Miss receiver Laquon Treadwell (2013).

Judkins is the anchor for an Ole Miss rushing attack that currently leads the SEC and is ranked third nationally in rushing yards per game with 216.6.

Fortunately for Ole Miss fans, Judkins is committed to the Rebels for the long haul as he signed a new NIL agreement with the Grove Collective that runs through the 2023-24 season last Thursday.

Judkins has had one of the greatest seasons ever recorded by an SEC freshman running back. He currently ranks third all-time amongst conference freshmen in rushing yards, behind former Georgia Bulldog running backs Nick Chubb (1,547) and Herschel Walker (1,616 yds).

With one bowl game yet to be played, Judkins is just 140 yards away from becoming the SEC's all-time leading freshman rusher.

Ole Miss is set to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here